What is the on-road price of Volkswagen Golf GTI in Vadodara? The on-road price of Volkswagen Golf GTI 2.0 TSI in Vadodara is Rs. 57.73 Lakhs, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.

What will be the RTO charges for Volkswagen Golf GTI in Vadodara? The RTO charges for Volkswagen Golf GTI 2.0 TSI in Vadodara amount to Rs. 2.37 Lakhs, ensuring compliance with regional transport regulations.

What is the EMI for Volkswagen Golf GTI in Vadodara? With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for Volkswagen Golf GTI in Vadodara is Rs. 1.17 Lakhs.

What are the insurance charges for Volkswagen Golf GTI in Vadodara? The insurance charges for Volkswagen Golf GTI 2.0 TSI in Vadodara are Rs. 2.36 Lakhs, covering essential aspects to ensure a secure driving experience.