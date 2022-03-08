What is the on-road price of Volkswagen Golf GTI in Udupi? The on-road price of Volkswagen Golf GTI 2.0 TSI in Udupi is Rs. 65.16 Lakhs, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.

What will be the RTO charges for Volkswagen Golf GTI in Udupi? The RTO charges for Volkswagen Golf GTI 2.0 TSI in Udupi amount to Rs. 9.80 Lakhs, ensuring compliance with regional transport regulations.

What is the EMI for Volkswagen Golf GTI in Udupi? With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for Volkswagen Golf GTI in Udupi is Rs. 1.32 Lakhs.

What are the insurance charges for Volkswagen Golf GTI in Udupi? The insurance charges for Volkswagen Golf GTI 2.0 TSI in Udupi are Rs. 2.36 Lakhs, covering essential aspects to ensure a secure driving experience.