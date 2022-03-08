What is the on-road price of Volkswagen Golf GTI in Tirur? The on-road price of Volkswagen Golf GTI 2.0 TSI in Tirur is Rs. 67.21 Lakhs, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.

What will be the RTO charges for Volkswagen Golf GTI in Tirur? The RTO charges for Volkswagen Golf GTI 2.0 TSI in Tirur amount to Rs. 11.91 Lakhs, ensuring compliance with regional transport regulations.

What is the EMI for Volkswagen Golf GTI in Tirur? With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for Volkswagen Golf GTI in Tirur is Rs. 1.36 Lakhs.

What are the insurance charges for Volkswagen Golf GTI in Tirur? The insurance charges for Volkswagen Golf GTI 2.0 TSI in Tirur are Rs. 2.30 Lakhs, covering essential aspects to ensure a secure driving experience.