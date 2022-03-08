What is the on-road price of Volkswagen Golf GTI in Tiruchirappalli? The on-road price of Volkswagen Golf GTI 2.0 TSI in Tiruchirappalli is Rs. 66.23 Lakhs, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.

What will be the RTO charges for Volkswagen Golf GTI in Tiruchirappalli? The RTO charges for Volkswagen Golf GTI 2.0 TSI in Tiruchirappalli amount to Rs. 10.86 Lakhs, ensuring compliance with regional transport regulations.

What is the EMI for Volkswagen Golf GTI in Tiruchirappalli? With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for Volkswagen Golf GTI in Tiruchirappalli is Rs. 1.34 Lakhs.

What are the insurance charges for Volkswagen Golf GTI in Tiruchirappalli? The insurance charges for Volkswagen Golf GTI 2.0 TSI in Tiruchirappalli are Rs. 2.36 Lakhs, covering essential aspects to ensure a secure driving experience.