What is the on-road price of Volkswagen Golf GTI in Thrissur? The on-road price of Volkswagen Golf GTI 2.0 TSI in Thrissur is Rs. 67.21 Lakhs, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.

What will be the RTO charges for Volkswagen Golf GTI in Thrissur? The RTO charges for Volkswagen Golf GTI 2.0 TSI in Thrissur amount to Rs. 11.91 Lakhs, ensuring compliance with regional transport regulations.

What is the EMI for Volkswagen Golf GTI in Thrissur? With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for Volkswagen Golf GTI in Thrissur is Rs. 1.36 Lakhs.

What are the insurance charges for Volkswagen Golf GTI in Thrissur? The insurance charges for Volkswagen Golf GTI 2.0 TSI in Thrissur are Rs. 2.30 Lakhs, covering essential aspects to ensure a secure driving experience.