What is the on-road price of Volkswagen Golf GTI in Thiruvalla? The on-road price of Volkswagen Golf GTI 2.0 TSI in Thiruvalla is Rs. 67.21 Lakhs, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.

What will be the RTO charges for Volkswagen Golf GTI in Thiruvalla? The RTO charges for Volkswagen Golf GTI 2.0 TSI in Thiruvalla amount to Rs. 11.91 Lakhs, ensuring compliance with regional transport regulations.

What is the EMI for Volkswagen Golf GTI in Thiruvalla? With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for Volkswagen Golf GTI in Thiruvalla is Rs. 1.36 Lakhs.

What are the insurance charges for Volkswagen Golf GTI in Thiruvalla? The insurance charges for Volkswagen Golf GTI 2.0 TSI in Thiruvalla are Rs. 2.30 Lakhs, covering essential aspects to ensure a secure driving experience.