What is the on-road price of Volkswagen Golf GTI in Thane? The on-road price of Volkswagen Golf GTI 2.0 TSI in Thane is Rs. 62.64 Lakhs, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.

What will be the RTO charges for Volkswagen Golf GTI in Thane? The RTO charges for Volkswagen Golf GTI 2.0 TSI in Thane amount to Rs. 7.28 Lakhs, ensuring compliance with regional transport regulations.

What is the EMI for Volkswagen Golf GTI in Thane? With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for Volkswagen Golf GTI in Thane is Rs. 1.27 Lakhs.

What are the insurance charges for Volkswagen Golf GTI in Thane? The insurance charges for Volkswagen Golf GTI 2.0 TSI in Thane are Rs. 2.36 Lakhs, covering essential aspects to ensure a secure driving experience.