What is the on-road price of Volkswagen Golf GTI in Surat? The on-road price of Volkswagen Golf GTI 2.0 TSI in Surat is Rs. 57.73 Lakhs, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.

What will be the RTO charges for Volkswagen Golf GTI in Surat? The RTO charges for Volkswagen Golf GTI 2.0 TSI in Surat amount to Rs. 2.37 Lakhs, ensuring compliance with regional transport regulations.

What is the EMI for Volkswagen Golf GTI in Surat? With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for Volkswagen Golf GTI in Surat is Rs. 1.17 Lakhs.

What are the insurance charges for Volkswagen Golf GTI in Surat? The insurance charges for Volkswagen Golf GTI 2.0 TSI in Surat are Rs. 2.36 Lakhs, covering essential aspects to ensure a secure driving experience.