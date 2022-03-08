What is the on-road price of Volkswagen Golf GTI in Secunderabad? The on-road price of Volkswagen Golf GTI 2.0 TSI in Secunderabad is Rs. 65.15 Lakhs, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.

What will be the RTO charges for Volkswagen Golf GTI in Secunderabad? The RTO charges for Volkswagen Golf GTI 2.0 TSI in Secunderabad amount to Rs. 9.79 Lakhs, ensuring compliance with regional transport regulations.

What is the EMI for Volkswagen Golf GTI in Secunderabad? With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for Volkswagen Golf GTI in Secunderabad is Rs. 1.32 Lakhs.

What are the insurance charges for Volkswagen Golf GTI in Secunderabad? The insurance charges for Volkswagen Golf GTI 2.0 TSI in Secunderabad are Rs. 2.36 Lakhs, covering essential aspects to ensure a secure driving experience.