What is the on-road price of Volkswagen Golf GTI in Rewari? The on-road price of Volkswagen Golf GTI 2.0 TSI in Rewari is Rs. 60.85 Lakhs, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.

What will be the RTO charges for Volkswagen Golf GTI in Rewari? The RTO charges for Volkswagen Golf GTI 2.0 TSI in Rewari amount to Rs. 5.55 Lakhs, ensuring compliance with regional transport regulations.

What is the EMI for Volkswagen Golf GTI in Rewari? With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for Volkswagen Golf GTI in Rewari is Rs. 1.23 Lakhs.

What are the insurance charges for Volkswagen Golf GTI in Rewari? The insurance charges for Volkswagen Golf GTI 2.0 TSI in Rewari are Rs. 2.30 Lakhs, covering essential aspects to ensure a secure driving experience.