What is the on-road price of Volkswagen Golf GTI in Patna? The on-road price of Volkswagen Golf GTI 2.0 TSI in Patna is Rs. 61.91 Lakhs, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.

What will be the RTO charges for Volkswagen Golf GTI in Patna? The RTO charges for Volkswagen Golf GTI 2.0 TSI in Patna amount to Rs. 6.61 Lakhs, ensuring compliance with regional transport regulations.

What is the EMI for Volkswagen Golf GTI in Patna? With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for Volkswagen Golf GTI in Patna is Rs. 1.26 Lakhs.

What are the insurance charges for Volkswagen Golf GTI in Patna? The insurance charges for Volkswagen Golf GTI 2.0 TSI in Patna are Rs. 2.30 Lakhs, covering essential aspects to ensure a secure driving experience.