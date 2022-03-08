What is the on-road price of Volkswagen Golf GTI in Nellore? The on-road price of Volkswagen Golf GTI 2.0 TSI in Nellore is Rs. 60.95 Lakhs, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.

What will be the RTO charges for Volkswagen Golf GTI in Nellore? The RTO charges for Volkswagen Golf GTI 2.0 TSI in Nellore amount to Rs. 5.59 Lakhs, ensuring compliance with regional transport regulations.

What is the EMI for Volkswagen Golf GTI in Nellore? With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for Volkswagen Golf GTI in Nellore is Rs. 1.24 Lakhs.

What are the insurance charges for Volkswagen Golf GTI in Nellore? The insurance charges for Volkswagen Golf GTI 2.0 TSI in Nellore are Rs. 2.36 Lakhs, covering essential aspects to ensure a secure driving experience.