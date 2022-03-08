What is the on-road price of Volkswagen Golf GTI in Navsari? The on-road price of Volkswagen Golf GTI 2.0 TSI in Navsari is Rs. 57.73 Lakhs, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.

What will be the RTO charges for Volkswagen Golf GTI in Navsari? The RTO charges for Volkswagen Golf GTI 2.0 TSI in Navsari amount to Rs. 2.37 Lakhs, ensuring compliance with regional transport regulations.

What is the EMI for Volkswagen Golf GTI in Navsari? With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for Volkswagen Golf GTI in Navsari is Rs. 1.17 Lakhs.

What are the insurance charges for Volkswagen Golf GTI in Navsari? The insurance charges for Volkswagen Golf GTI 2.0 TSI in Navsari are Rs. 2.36 Lakhs, covering essential aspects to ensure a secure driving experience.