What is the on-road price of Volkswagen Golf GTI in Mysore? The on-road price of Volkswagen Golf GTI 2.0 TSI in Mysore is Rs. 65.16 Lakhs, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.

What will be the RTO charges for Volkswagen Golf GTI in Mysore? The RTO charges for Volkswagen Golf GTI 2.0 TSI in Mysore amount to Rs. 9.80 Lakhs, ensuring compliance with regional transport regulations.

What is the EMI for Volkswagen Golf GTI in Mysore? With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for Volkswagen Golf GTI in Mysore is Rs. 1.32 Lakhs.

What are the insurance charges for Volkswagen Golf GTI in Mysore? The insurance charges for Volkswagen Golf GTI 2.0 TSI in Mysore are Rs. 2.36 Lakhs, covering essential aspects to ensure a secure driving experience.