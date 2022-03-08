What is the on-road price of Volkswagen Golf GTI in Moradabad? The on-road price of Volkswagen Golf GTI 2.0 TSI in Moradabad is Rs. 60.85 Lakhs, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.

What will be the RTO charges for Volkswagen Golf GTI in Moradabad? The RTO charges for Volkswagen Golf GTI 2.0 TSI in Moradabad amount to Rs. 5.55 Lakhs, ensuring compliance with regional transport regulations.

What is the EMI for Volkswagen Golf GTI in Moradabad? With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for Volkswagen Golf GTI in Moradabad is Rs. 1.23 Lakhs.

What are the insurance charges for Volkswagen Golf GTI in Moradabad? The insurance charges for Volkswagen Golf GTI 2.0 TSI in Moradabad are Rs. 2.30 Lakhs, covering essential aspects to ensure a secure driving experience.