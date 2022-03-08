hamburger icon
Golf GTISpecs & FeaturesImages

Volkswagen Golf GTI On Road Price in Moga

4 out of 5
Review & Win ₹2000 VoucherReview & Win ₹2000 Voucher
Volkswagen Golf GTI Front Right Side
4 out of 5
Review & Win ₹2000 VoucherReview & Win ₹2000 Voucher
53 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Moga
Add to Compare
Check Offers
Check Offers

Golf GTI Price in

Moga
Volkswagen Golf GTI on road price in Moga starts from Rs. 60.95 Lakhs. Visit your nearest Volkswagen Golf GTI dealers and showrooms in Moga for best offers. Volkswagen Golf GTI on road price breakup in Moga includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. When considering prices, the Volkswagen Golf GTI is mainly compared to MINI Cooper S which starts at Rs. 44.9 Lakhs in Moga, MINI Countryman which starts at Rs. 48.1 Lakhs in Moga and MINI Countryman E starting at Rs. 54.9 Lakhs in Moga.
Variants On-Road Price
Volkswagen Golf GTI 2.0 TSI ₹ 60.95 Lakhs

Volkswagen Golf GTI Variant Wise Price List in

Moga
Fuel Type:
All
Transmission:
All

Golf GTI 2.0 TSI

₹60.95 Lakhs*On-Road Price
1984 cc
Petrol
Automatic
Ex-Showroom-Price
52,99,900
RTO
5,58,990
Insurance
2,35,830
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
(Price not available in Moga)
60,95,220
EMI@1,31,010/mo
Add to Compare
Close

Volkswagen Golf GTI Alternatives

MINI Cooper S

MINI Cooper S

44.9 - 55.9 LakhsEx-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
Cooper S Price in Moga
MINI Countryman

MINI Countryman

48.1 - 49 LakhsEx-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
Countryman Price in Moga
MINI Countryman E

MINI Countryman E

54.9 LakhsEx-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
Countryman E Price in Moga

Volkswagen Golf GTI News

View all
 Volkswagen Golf GTI News

Volkswagen Videos

View all
 

Top Luxury Cars

View allPopular Luxury Cars

Volkswagen Golf GTI FAQs

The on-road price of Volkswagen Golf GTI 2.0 TSI in Moga is Rs. 60.95 Lakhs, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.
The RTO charges for Volkswagen Golf GTI 2.0 TSI in Moga amount to Rs. 5.59 Lakhs, ensuring compliance with regional transport regulations.
With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for Volkswagen Golf GTI in Moga is Rs. 1.24 Lakhs.
The insurance charges for Volkswagen Golf GTI 2.0 TSI in Moga are Rs. 2.36 Lakhs, covering essential aspects to ensure a secure driving experience.
The detailed price breakup for Volkswagen Golf GTI 2.0 TSI in Moga includes ex-showroom price - Rs. 53.00 Lakhs, RTO charges - Rs. 5.59 Lakhs, insurance - Rs. 2.36 Lakhs, and fastag charges - Rs. 500, culminating in an on-road price of 60.95 Lakhs.

Popular Volkswagen Cars

  • Popular
  • Upcoming
View all  Volkswagen Cars

Latest Cars in India 2025

Tata Harrier EV

Tata Harrier EV

21.49 Lakhs
Check Offers
Volkswagen Golf GTI

Volkswagen Golf GTI

53 Lakhs
Check Offers
Kia Carens Clavis

Kia Carens Clavis

11.5 - 21.5 Lakhs
Check Offers
Tata Altroz

Tata Altroz

6.89 - 11.49 Lakhs
Check Offers
Lamborghini Temerario

Lamborghini Temerario

6 Cr
Check Offers

Popular Cars in India 2025

Mahindra BE 6

Mahindra BE 6

18.9 - 26.9 Lakhs
Check Offers
Mahindra Thar

Mahindra Thar

11.5 - 17.62 Lakhs
Check Offers
Mahindra Scorpio-N

Mahindra Scorpio-N

13.99 - 24.89 Lakhs
Check Offers
Mahindra Thar ROXX

Mahindra Thar ROXX

12.99 - 23.09 Lakhs
Check Offers
Toyota Fortuner

Toyota Fortuner

36.05 - 52.34 Lakhs
Check Offers

Upcoming Cars in India 2025

Mahindra XEV 4e

Mahindra XEV 4e

13 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
MG Cyberster

MG Cyberster

60 - 70 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
VinFast VF7

VinFast VF7

60 - 65 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Hyundai Palisade

Hyundai Palisade

50 - 60 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Tata Avinya

Tata Avinya

30 - 60 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details