What is the on-road price of Volkswagen Golf GTI in Mehsana? The on-road price of Volkswagen Golf GTI 2.0 TSI in Mehsana is Rs. 57.73 Lakhs, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.

What will be the RTO charges for Volkswagen Golf GTI in Mehsana? The RTO charges for Volkswagen Golf GTI 2.0 TSI in Mehsana amount to Rs. 2.37 Lakhs, ensuring compliance with regional transport regulations.

What is the EMI for Volkswagen Golf GTI in Mehsana? With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for Volkswagen Golf GTI in Mehsana is Rs. 1.17 Lakhs.

What are the insurance charges for Volkswagen Golf GTI in Mehsana? The insurance charges for Volkswagen Golf GTI 2.0 TSI in Mehsana are Rs. 2.36 Lakhs, covering essential aspects to ensure a secure driving experience.