What is the on-road price of Volkswagen Golf GTI in Mangalore? The on-road price of Volkswagen Golf GTI 2.0 TSI in Mangalore is Rs. 65.16 Lakhs, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.

What will be the RTO charges for Volkswagen Golf GTI in Mangalore? The RTO charges for Volkswagen Golf GTI 2.0 TSI in Mangalore amount to Rs. 9.80 Lakhs, ensuring compliance with regional transport regulations.

What is the EMI for Volkswagen Golf GTI in Mangalore? With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for Volkswagen Golf GTI in Mangalore is Rs. 1.32 Lakhs.

What are the insurance charges for Volkswagen Golf GTI in Mangalore? The insurance charges for Volkswagen Golf GTI 2.0 TSI in Mangalore are Rs. 2.36 Lakhs, covering essential aspects to ensure a secure driving experience.