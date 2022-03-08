What is the on-road price of Volkswagen Golf GTI in Malappuram? The on-road price of Volkswagen Golf GTI 2.0 TSI in Malappuram is Rs. 67.21 Lakhs, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.

What will be the RTO charges for Volkswagen Golf GTI in Malappuram? The RTO charges for Volkswagen Golf GTI 2.0 TSI in Malappuram amount to Rs. 11.91 Lakhs, ensuring compliance with regional transport regulations.

What is the EMI for Volkswagen Golf GTI in Malappuram? With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for Volkswagen Golf GTI in Malappuram is Rs. 1.36 Lakhs.

What are the insurance charges for Volkswagen Golf GTI in Malappuram? The insurance charges for Volkswagen Golf GTI 2.0 TSI in Malappuram are Rs. 2.30 Lakhs, covering essential aspects to ensure a secure driving experience.