What is the on-road price of Volkswagen Golf GTI in Kollam? The on-road price of Volkswagen Golf GTI 2.0 TSI in Kollam is Rs. 67.21 Lakhs, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.

What will be the RTO charges for Volkswagen Golf GTI in Kollam? The RTO charges for Volkswagen Golf GTI 2.0 TSI in Kollam amount to Rs. 11.91 Lakhs, ensuring compliance with regional transport regulations.

What is the EMI for Volkswagen Golf GTI in Kollam? With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for Volkswagen Golf GTI in Kollam is Rs. 1.36 Lakhs.

What are the insurance charges for Volkswagen Golf GTI in Kollam? The insurance charges for Volkswagen Golf GTI 2.0 TSI in Kollam are Rs. 2.30 Lakhs, covering essential aspects to ensure a secure driving experience.