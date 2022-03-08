What is the on-road price of Volkswagen Golf GTI in Kolhapur? The on-road price of Volkswagen Golf GTI 2.0 TSI in Kolhapur is Rs. 62.64 Lakhs, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.

What will be the RTO charges for Volkswagen Golf GTI in Kolhapur? The RTO charges for Volkswagen Golf GTI 2.0 TSI in Kolhapur amount to Rs. 7.28 Lakhs, ensuring compliance with regional transport regulations.

What is the EMI for Volkswagen Golf GTI in Kolhapur? With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for Volkswagen Golf GTI in Kolhapur is Rs. 1.27 Lakhs.

What are the insurance charges for Volkswagen Golf GTI in Kolhapur? The insurance charges for Volkswagen Golf GTI 2.0 TSI in Kolhapur are Rs. 2.36 Lakhs, covering essential aspects to ensure a secure driving experience.