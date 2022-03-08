What is the on-road price of Volkswagen Golf GTI in Karimnagar? The on-road price of Volkswagen Golf GTI 2.0 TSI in Karimnagar is Rs. 65.15 Lakhs, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.

What will be the RTO charges for Volkswagen Golf GTI in Karimnagar? The RTO charges for Volkswagen Golf GTI 2.0 TSI in Karimnagar amount to Rs. 9.79 Lakhs, ensuring compliance with regional transport regulations.

What is the EMI for Volkswagen Golf GTI in Karimnagar? With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for Volkswagen Golf GTI in Karimnagar is Rs. 1.32 Lakhs.

What are the insurance charges for Volkswagen Golf GTI in Karimnagar? The insurance charges for Volkswagen Golf GTI 2.0 TSI in Karimnagar are Rs. 2.36 Lakhs, covering essential aspects to ensure a secure driving experience.