What is the on-road price of Volkswagen Golf GTI in Jamshedpur? The on-road price of Volkswagen Golf GTI 2.0 TSI in Jamshedpur is Rs. 60.32 Lakhs, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.

What will be the RTO charges for Volkswagen Golf GTI in Jamshedpur? The RTO charges for Volkswagen Golf GTI 2.0 TSI in Jamshedpur amount to Rs. 5.02 Lakhs, ensuring compliance with regional transport regulations.

What is the EMI for Volkswagen Golf GTI in Jamshedpur? With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for Volkswagen Golf GTI in Jamshedpur is Rs. 1.22 Lakhs.

What are the insurance charges for Volkswagen Golf GTI in Jamshedpur? The insurance charges for Volkswagen Golf GTI 2.0 TSI in Jamshedpur are Rs. 2.30 Lakhs, covering essential aspects to ensure a secure driving experience.