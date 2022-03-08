What is the on-road price of Volkswagen Golf GTI in Jaipur? The on-road price of Volkswagen Golf GTI 2.0 TSI in Jaipur is Rs. 60.85 Lakhs, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.

What will be the RTO charges for Volkswagen Golf GTI in Jaipur? The RTO charges for Volkswagen Golf GTI 2.0 TSI in Jaipur amount to Rs. 5.55 Lakhs, ensuring compliance with regional transport regulations.

What is the EMI for Volkswagen Golf GTI in Jaipur? With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for Volkswagen Golf GTI in Jaipur is Rs. 1.23 Lakhs.

What are the insurance charges for Volkswagen Golf GTI in Jaipur? The insurance charges for Volkswagen Golf GTI 2.0 TSI in Jaipur are Rs. 2.30 Lakhs, covering essential aspects to ensure a secure driving experience.