The on-road price of Volkswagen Golf GTI 2.0 TSI in Jaipur is Rs. 60.85 Lakhs, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.
The RTO charges for Volkswagen Golf GTI 2.0 TSI in Jaipur amount to Rs. 5.55 Lakhs, ensuring compliance with regional transport regulations.
With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for Volkswagen Golf GTI in Jaipur is Rs. 1.23 Lakhs.
The insurance charges for Volkswagen Golf GTI 2.0 TSI in Jaipur are Rs. 2.30 Lakhs, covering essential aspects to ensure a secure driving experience.
The detailed price breakup for Volkswagen Golf GTI 2.0 TSI in Jaipur includes ex-showroom price - Rs. 53.00 Lakhs, RTO charges - Rs. 5.55 Lakhs, insurance - Rs. 2.30 Lakhs, and fastag charges - Rs. 500, culminating in an on-road price of 60.85 Lakhs.