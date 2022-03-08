What is the on-road price of Volkswagen Golf GTI in Indore? The on-road price of Volkswagen Golf GTI 2.0 TSI in Indore is Rs. 62.97 Lakhs, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.

What will be the RTO charges for Volkswagen Golf GTI in Indore? The RTO charges for Volkswagen Golf GTI 2.0 TSI in Indore amount to Rs. 7.67 Lakhs, ensuring compliance with regional transport regulations.

What is the EMI for Volkswagen Golf GTI in Indore? With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for Volkswagen Golf GTI in Indore is Rs. 1.28 Lakhs.

What are the insurance charges for Volkswagen Golf GTI in Indore? The insurance charges for Volkswagen Golf GTI 2.0 TSI in Indore are Rs. 2.30 Lakhs, covering essential aspects to ensure a secure driving experience.