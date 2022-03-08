The on-road price of Volkswagen Golf GTI 2.0 TSI in Hisar is Rs. 60.85 Lakhs, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.
The RTO charges for Volkswagen Golf GTI 2.0 TSI in Hisar amount to Rs. 5.55 Lakhs, ensuring compliance with regional transport regulations.
With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for Volkswagen Golf GTI in Hisar is Rs. 1.23 Lakhs.
The insurance charges for Volkswagen Golf GTI 2.0 TSI in Hisar are Rs. 2.30 Lakhs, covering essential aspects to ensure a secure driving experience.
The detailed price breakup for Volkswagen Golf GTI 2.0 TSI in Hisar includes ex-showroom price - Rs. 53.00 Lakhs, RTO charges - Rs. 5.55 Lakhs, insurance - Rs. 2.30 Lakhs, and fastag charges - Rs. 500, culminating in an on-road price of 60.85 Lakhs.