What is the on-road price of Volkswagen Golf GTI in Guwahati? The on-road price of Volkswagen Golf GTI 2.0 TSI in Guwahati is Rs. 62.97 Lakhs, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.

What will be the RTO charges for Volkswagen Golf GTI in Guwahati? The RTO charges for Volkswagen Golf GTI 2.0 TSI in Guwahati amount to Rs. 7.67 Lakhs, ensuring compliance with regional transport regulations.

What is the EMI for Volkswagen Golf GTI in Guwahati? With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for Volkswagen Golf GTI in Guwahati is Rs. 1.28 Lakhs.

What are the insurance charges for Volkswagen Golf GTI in Guwahati? The insurance charges for Volkswagen Golf GTI 2.0 TSI in Guwahati are Rs. 2.30 Lakhs, covering essential aspects to ensure a secure driving experience.