What is the on-road price of Volkswagen Golf GTI in Erode? The on-road price of Volkswagen Golf GTI 2.0 TSI in Erode is Rs. 66.23 Lakhs, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.

What will be the RTO charges for Volkswagen Golf GTI in Erode? The RTO charges for Volkswagen Golf GTI 2.0 TSI in Erode amount to Rs. 10.86 Lakhs, ensuring compliance with regional transport regulations.

What is the EMI for Volkswagen Golf GTI in Erode? With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for Volkswagen Golf GTI in Erode is Rs. 1.34 Lakhs.

What are the insurance charges for Volkswagen Golf GTI in Erode? The insurance charges for Volkswagen Golf GTI 2.0 TSI in Erode are Rs. 2.36 Lakhs, covering essential aspects to ensure a secure driving experience.