What is the on-road price of Volkswagen Golf GTI in Dhule? The on-road price of Volkswagen Golf GTI 2.0 TSI in Dhule is Rs. 62.64 Lakhs, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.

What will be the RTO charges for Volkswagen Golf GTI in Dhule? The RTO charges for Volkswagen Golf GTI 2.0 TSI in Dhule amount to Rs. 7.28 Lakhs, ensuring compliance with regional transport regulations.

What is the EMI for Volkswagen Golf GTI in Dhule? With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for Volkswagen Golf GTI in Dhule is Rs. 1.27 Lakhs.

What are the insurance charges for Volkswagen Golf GTI in Dhule? The insurance charges for Volkswagen Golf GTI 2.0 TSI in Dhule are Rs. 2.36 Lakhs, covering essential aspects to ensure a secure driving experience.