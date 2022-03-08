What is the on-road price of Volkswagen Golf GTI in Dehradun? The on-road price of Volkswagen Golf GTI 2.0 TSI in Dehradun is Rs. 59.79 Lakhs, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.

What will be the RTO charges for Volkswagen Golf GTI in Dehradun? The RTO charges for Volkswagen Golf GTI 2.0 TSI in Dehradun amount to Rs. 4.49 Lakhs, ensuring compliance with regional transport regulations.

What is the EMI for Volkswagen Golf GTI in Dehradun? With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for Volkswagen Golf GTI in Dehradun is Rs. 1.21 Lakhs.

What are the insurance charges for Volkswagen Golf GTI in Dehradun? The insurance charges for Volkswagen Golf GTI 2.0 TSI in Dehradun are Rs. 2.30 Lakhs, covering essential aspects to ensure a secure driving experience.