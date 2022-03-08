What is the on-road price of Volkswagen Golf GTI in Coimbatore? The on-road price of Volkswagen Golf GTI 2.0 TSI in Coimbatore is Rs. 66.23 Lakhs, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.

What will be the RTO charges for Volkswagen Golf GTI in Coimbatore? The RTO charges for Volkswagen Golf GTI 2.0 TSI in Coimbatore amount to Rs. 10.86 Lakhs, ensuring compliance with regional transport regulations.

What is the EMI for Volkswagen Golf GTI in Coimbatore? With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for Volkswagen Golf GTI in Coimbatore is Rs. 1.34 Lakhs.

What are the insurance charges for Volkswagen Golf GTI in Coimbatore? The insurance charges for Volkswagen Golf GTI 2.0 TSI in Coimbatore are Rs. 2.36 Lakhs, covering essential aspects to ensure a secure driving experience.