What is the on-road price of Volkswagen Golf GTI in Bhimavaram? The on-road price of Volkswagen Golf GTI 2.0 TSI in Bhimavaram is Rs. 60.95 Lakhs, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.

What will be the RTO charges for Volkswagen Golf GTI in Bhimavaram? The RTO charges for Volkswagen Golf GTI 2.0 TSI in Bhimavaram amount to Rs. 5.59 Lakhs, ensuring compliance with regional transport regulations.

What is the EMI for Volkswagen Golf GTI in Bhimavaram? With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for Volkswagen Golf GTI in Bhimavaram is Rs. 1.24 Lakhs.

What are the insurance charges for Volkswagen Golf GTI in Bhimavaram? The insurance charges for Volkswagen Golf GTI 2.0 TSI in Bhimavaram are Rs. 2.36 Lakhs, covering essential aspects to ensure a secure driving experience.