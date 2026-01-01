The VF6 Wind Infinity, is listed at ₹19.25 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
All variants of the VF6 offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The VF6 Wind Infinity is available in 6 colour options: Crimson Red, Zenith Grey, Urban Mint, Jet Black, Desat Silver, Infinity Blanc.
In the VF6's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Mahindra XUV 400 EV priced between ₹15.49 Lakhs - 17.69 Lakhs or the MG ZS EV priced between ₹17.99 Lakhs - 20.5 Lakhs.