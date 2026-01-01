hamburger icon
19.25 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
VF6 Wind Infinity

VF6 Wind Infinity Prices

The VF6 Wind Infinity, is listed at ₹19.25 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

VF6 Wind Infinity Mileage

All variants of the VF6 offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

VF6 Wind Infinity Colours

The VF6 Wind Infinity is available in 6 colour options: Crimson Red, Zenith Grey, Urban Mint, Jet Black, Desat Silver, Infinity Blanc.

VF6 Wind Infinity Engine and Transmission

VF6 Wind Infinity vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In the VF6's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Mahindra XUV 400 EV priced between ₹15.49 Lakhs - 17.69 Lakhs or the MG ZS EV priced between ₹17.99 Lakhs - 20.5 Lakhs.

VF6 Wind Infinity Specs & Features

VinFast VF6 Wind Infinity Price

VF6 Wind Infinity

₹19.25 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
18,29,000
RTO
16,000
Insurance
79,647
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
19,25,147
EMI@41,379/mo
VinFast VF6 Wind Infinity Specifications and Features

VinFast VF6 Wind Infinity EMI
EMI37,241 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
17,32,632
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
17,32,632
Interest Amount
5,01,829
Payable Amount
22,34,461

VinFast VF6 other Variants

VF6 Earth

₹17.39 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
16,49,000
RTO
16,000
Insurance
73,023
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
17,38,523
EMI@37,368/mo
VF6 Wind

₹18.73 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
17,79,000
RTO
16,000
Insurance
77,807
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
18,73,307
EMI@40,265/mo
VinFast VF6 Alternatives

Mahindra XUV 400 EV

Mahindra XUV 400 EV

15.49 - 17.69 LakhsEx-Showroom
VF6vsXUV 400 EV
MG ZS EV

MG ZS EV

17.99 - 20.5 LakhsEx-Showroom
VF6vsZS EV
Tata Curvv EV

Tata Curvv EV

17.49 - 22.24 LakhsEx-Showroom
VF6vsCurvv EV
Tata Nexon EV

Tata Nexon EV

12.49 - 17.49 LakhsEx-Showroom
VF6vsNexon EV
Mahindra 3XO EV

Mahindra 3XO EV

13.89 - 15.46 LakhsEx-Showroom
VF6vs3XO EV

