VinFast VF6 Front Left Side
1/19
VinFast VF6 Front Left View
2/19
VinFast VF6 Front View
3/19
VinFast VF6 Grille
4/19
VinFast VF6 Headlight
5/19
VinFast VF6 Rear Left View
6/19

VinFast VF6 Wind

18.73 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
VF6 Wind

VF6 Wind Prices

The VF6 Wind, featuring a 59.6 kWh battery pack that enables a claimed single-charge range of 468 km, is priced at ₹18.73 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

VF6 Wind Range

The VF6 Wind delivers a claimed single-charge range of 468 km. Real-world range may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

VF6 Wind Colours

The VF6 Wind is available in 6 colour options: Crimson Red, Zenith Grey, Urban Mint, Jet Black, Desat Silver, Infinity Blanc.

VF6 Wind Battery & Range

The VF6 Wind is powered by a 59.6 kWh battery pack that allows for 468 km of claimed range per charge. The battery can be charged from 0-80% in 25 Minutes 10-70 %(100 kW charger). The motor delivers 310 Nm of torque.

VF6 Wind vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In this price bracket, alternatives to the VF6 Wind include the Mahindra XUV 400 EV priced between ₹15.49 Lakhs - 17.69 Lakhs and the MG ZS EV priced between ₹17.99 Lakhs - 20.5 Lakhs.

VF6 Wind Specs & Features

The VF6 Wind has Keyless Start/ Button Start, Follow me home headlamps, Speed Sensing Door Lock, Headlight Height Adjuster and Automatic Head Lamps.

VinFast VF6 Wind Price

VF6 Wind

₹18.73 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
17,79,000
RTO
16,000
Insurance
77,807
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
18,73,307
EMI@40,265/mo
VinFast VF6 Wind Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Engine & Transmission

Battery Capacity
59.6 kWh
Driving Range
468 km
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
8.9 seconds
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
310 Nm
Transmission
Automatic
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
201 bhp
Drivetrain
FWD
Max Motor Performance
201 bhp, 310 Nm
Charging Time
25 Minutes 10-70 %(100 kW charger)
Fuel Type
Electric

Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres

Rear Brake Type
Disc
Front Tyres
18
Wheels
Alloy Wheels
Front Brake Type
Disc
Front Suspension
MacPherson independent
Rear Suspension
Control blade independent
Rear Tyres
18

Dimensions & Weight

Ground Clearance
190 mm
Length
4241 mm
Wheelbase
2730 mm
Kerb Weight
2028 kg
Height
1580 mm
Width
1834 mm

Capacity

Doors
5 Doors

Comfort & Convenience

Steering Adjustment
Tilt & Telescopic
Parking Sensors
Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Yes
Parking Assist
360 Degree Camera
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - Internal Only
Cruise Control
Adaptive

Instrumentation

Heads Up Display (HUD)
Yes

Locks & Security

Engine immobilizer
Yes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
Yes
Central Locking
Keyless

Exterior

Roof Mounted Antenna
Yes

Doors, Windows, Mirrors & Wipers

Adjustable ORVM
Auto Folding
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body Coloured

Lighting

Headlights
LED Projector
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes
Daytime Running Lights
LED
Tail Lights
LED
Follow me home headlamps
Yes
Automatic Head Lamps
Yes

Manufacturer Warranty

Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
200000
Battery Warranty (Years)
10

Entertainment, Information & Communication

Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Wireless) & Apple CarPlay (Wireless)

Telematics

Remote AC On/Off Via app
Yes
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
Yes
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
No
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
Yes
Find My Car
Yes

Safety

Blind Spot Detection
Yes
Airbags
7 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Knee, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
High-beam Assist
Yes
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
Yes
Child Seat Anchor Points
Yes
Seat Belt Warning
Yes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
Yes

Braking & Traction

Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
Yes
Hill Hold Control
Yes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
Yes
Ride Height Adjustment
No
Brake Assist (BA)
Yes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes

Seats & Upholstery

Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
No
Rear Armrest
Cup Holder
Driver Seat Adjustment
8 way electrically adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down, seat height: up / down)
Split Rear Seat
60:40 split
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
2 way manually adjustable (headrest: up / down)
Ventilated Seats
Front only
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
Yes
Seat Upholstery
Vegan Leather
Ventilated Seat Type
Cooled
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down)
Driver Armrest
Yes
VinFast VF6 Wind EMI
EMI36,238 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
16,85,976
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
16,85,976
Interest Amount
4,88,316
Payable Amount
21,74,292

VinFast VF6 other Variants

VF6 Earth

₹17.39 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
16,49,000
RTO
16,000
Insurance
73,023
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
17,38,523
EMI@37,368/mo
VF6 Wind Infinity

₹19.25 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
18,29,000
RTO
16,000
Insurance
79,647
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
19,25,147
EMI@41,379/mo
VinFast VF6 Alternatives

Mahindra XUV 400 EV

Mahindra XUV 400 EV

15.49 - 17.69 LakhsEx-Showroom
VF6vsXUV 400 EV
MG ZS EV

MG ZS EV

17.99 - 20.5 LakhsEx-Showroom
VF6vsZS EV
Tata Curvv EV

Tata Curvv EV

17.49 - 22.24 LakhsEx-Showroom
VF6vsCurvv EV
Tata Nexon EV

Tata Nexon EV

12.49 - 17.49 LakhsEx-Showroom
VF6vsNexon EV
Mahindra 3XO EV

Mahindra 3XO EV

13.89 - 15.46 LakhsEx-Showroom
VF6vs3XO EV

view all specs and features

