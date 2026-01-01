The VF6 Earth, featuring a 59.6 kWh battery pack that enables a claimed single-charge range of 468 km, is priced at ₹17.39 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
The VF6 Earth is available in 6 colour options: Crimson Red, Zenith Grey, Urban Mint, Jet Black, Desat Silver, Infinity Blanc.
The VF6 Earth is powered by a 59.6 kWh battery pack that allows for 468 km of claimed range per charge. The battery can be charged from 0-80% in 25 Minutes 10-70 %(100 kW charger). The motor delivers 250 Nm of torque.
In this price bracket, alternatives to the VF6 Earth include the Mahindra XUV 400 EV priced between ₹15.49 Lakhs - 17.69 Lakhs and the MG ZS EV priced between ₹17.99 Lakhs - 20.5 Lakhs.
The VF6 Earth has Keyless Start/ Button Start, Follow me home headlamps, Cruise Control, Speed Sensing Door Lock, Headlight Height Adjuster and Automatic Head Lamps.