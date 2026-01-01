The EVA Vega, equipped with a Electric and Automatic - 1 Gears, is listed at ₹4.72 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
All variants of the EVA offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The EVA Vega is available in 6 colour options: Azure Horizon, Sizzling Ruby, Platinum Drift, Blush Rose, Charcoal Grey, Luminous White.
The EVA Vega features a Automatic - 1 Gears. This unit makes 20.11 bhp.
The EVA Vega has Keyless Start/ Button Start, Air Conditioner, Central Locking, Follow me home headlamps and Bluetooth Compatibility.