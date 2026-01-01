hamburger icon
EVAPriceRangeSpecifications
Vayve Mobility EVA Front Right Side
1/13
Vayve Mobility EVA Right Side View
2/13
Vayve Mobility EVA Front Left Side
3/13
Vayve Mobility EVA Front Right Side 1
4/13
Vayve Mobility EVA Front View
5/13
Vayve Mobility EVA Left Side View
View all Images
6/13

Vayve Mobility EVA Vega

Review & Win ₹2000 VoucherReview & Win ₹2000 Voucher
4.72 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Add to Compare
Check Offers

EVA Vega

EVA Vega Prices

The EVA Vega, equipped with a Electric and Automatic - 1 Gears, is listed at ₹4.72 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

EVA Vega Mileage

All variants of the EVA offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

EVA Vega Colours

The EVA Vega is available in 6 colour options: Azure Horizon, Sizzling Ruby, Platinum Drift, Blush Rose, Charcoal Grey, Luminous White.

EVA Vega Engine and Transmission

The EVA Vega features a Automatic - 1 Gears. This unit makes 20.11 bhp.

EVA Vega Specs & Features

The EVA Vega has Keyless Start/ Button Start, Air Conditioner, Central Locking, Follow me home headlamps and Bluetooth Compatibility.

Vayve Mobility EVA Vega Price

EVA Vega

₹4.72 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
4,49,000
Insurance
22,036
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
4,71,536
EMI@10,135/mo
Add to Compare
Close

Vayve Mobility EVA Vega Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Engine & Transmission

Engine Type
Electric
Battery Capacity
18 kWh
Driving Range
250 km
Transmission
Automatic - 1 Gears
Battery
LFP
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
20.11 bhp
Drivetrain
RWD
Motor Power
15 kW
Charging Time
5 Hours
Max Speed
70 kmph

Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres

Minimum Turning Radius
3.9 metres
Rear Brake Type
Drum
Front Tyres
155/65 R13
Front Brake Type
Drum
Rear Tyres
155/65 R13

Capacity

Bootspace
300 litres
Seating Capacity
3 Person
Doors
3 Doors

Dimensions & Weight

Length
2950 mm
Ground Clearance
170 mm
Height
1590 mm
Width
1200 mm

Comfort & Convenience

Steering Adjustment
Tilt
Parking Sensors
Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Yes
Air Conditioner
Yes

Locks & Security

Speed Sensing Door Lock
Yes
Central Locking
Yes

Exterior

Sunroof / Moonroof
Yes

Doors, Windows, Mirrors & Wipers

Power Windows
Front Only
Boot-lid Opener
Manual

Lighting

Headlights
LED
Follow me home headlamps
Yes

Manufacturer Warranty

Warranty (Years)
3
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
120000
Warranty (Kilometres)
80000
Battery Warranty (Years)
5

Entertainment, Information & Communication

Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)
Bluetooth Compatibility
Yes
Speakers
4

Telematics

Over The Air (OTA) Updates
Yes

Safety

Airbags
Yes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
Yes

Braking & Traction

Hill Hold Control
Yes
Hill Descent Control
Yes
Vayve Mobility EVA Vega EMI
EMI9,122 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
4,24,382
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
4,24,382
Interest Amount
1,22,915
Payable Amount
5,47,297

Vayve Mobility EVA other Variants

EVA Nova

₹3.43 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
3,25,000
Insurance
17,812
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
3,43,312
EMI@7,379/mo
Add to Compare
Close

EVA Stella

₹4.20 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
3,99,000
Insurance
20,333
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
4,19,833
EMI@9,024/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Popular Hatchback Cars

UPCOMING
Citroen New C3

Citroen New C3

9 - 15 LakhsEx-Showroom
Alert Me When Launched Alert Me When Launched
View upcoming Cars
UPCOMING
Honda Super One

Honda Super One

20 - 21 LakhsEx-Showroom
Alert Me When Launched Alert Me When Launched
View upcoming Cars
Hyundai i20 N Line

Hyundai i20 N Line

9.14 - 11.6 LakhsEx-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
i20 N Line Price in Delhi
UPCOMING
Leapmotor T03

Leapmotor T03

8 - 12 LakhsEx-Showroom
Alert Me When Launched Alert Me When Launched
View upcoming Cars
UPCOMING
Lexus LBX

Lexus LBX

45 Lakhs OnwardsEx-Showroom
Alert Me When Launched Alert Me When Launched
View upcoming Cars

View all  Popular Hatchback Carss

view all specs and features

Top Electric Cars

Mahindra BE 6

Mahindra BE 6

₹18.9 - 27.65 Lakhs
VinFast VF7

VinFast VF7

₹21.89 - 26.79 Lakhs
Mahindra XEV 9S

Mahindra XEV 9S

₹19.95 - 30.2 Lakhs
Maruti Suzuki Victoris

Maruti Suzuki Victoris

₹10.5 - 19.99 Lakhs
Toyota Fortuner

Toyota Fortuner

₹34.16 - 49.59 Lakhs
Mahindra XEV 9e

Mahindra XEV 9e

₹21.9 - 31.25 Lakhs
View allPopular Electric Cars

Latest Cars in India 2026

Nissan Gravite

Nissan Gravite

5.65 - 8.93 Lakhs
Check Offers
Maruti Suzuki e Vitara

Maruti Suzuki e Vitara

10.99 Lakhs
Check Offers
Tata Xpres

Tata Xpres

5.59 - 6.49 Lakhs
Check Offers
Tata Punch

Tata Punch

5.59 - 10.55 Lakhs
Check Offers
Mahindra 3XO EV

Mahindra 3XO EV

13.89 - 15.46 Lakhs
Check Offers

Popular Cars in India 2026

Mahindra Bolero

Mahindra Bolero

7.99 - 9.69 Lakhs
Check Offers
Mahindra Bolero Neo

Mahindra Bolero Neo

8.49 - 10.49 Lakhs
Check Offers
Mahindra BE 6

Mahindra BE 6

18.9 - 27.65 Lakhs
Check Offers
VinFast VF7

VinFast VF7

21.89 - 26.79 Lakhs
Check Offers
Tata Sierra

Tata Sierra

11.49 - 21.29 Lakhs
Check Offers

Upcoming Cars in India 2026

Volkswagen Tayron R-Line

Volkswagen Tayron R-Line

48 - 50 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Tata Punch EV Facelift

Tata Punch EV Facelift

9.99 - 14.5 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Toyota Urban Cruiser EBELLA

Toyota Urban Cruiser EBELLA

20 - 25 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Hyundai Palisade

Hyundai Palisade

50 - 60 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Tata Avinya

Tata Avinya

30 - 60 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details