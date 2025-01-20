HT Auto
Vayve Mobility EVA On Road Price in Ahmedabad

Vayve Mobility EVA Front Left Side
Vayve Mobility EVA Door Handle
Vayve Mobility EVA Front View
Vayve Mobility EVA Grille
Vayve Mobility EVA Left Side View
Vayve Mobility EVA Right Side View
3.25 - 4.49 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Ahmedabad
EVA Price in Ahmedabad

Vayve Mobility EVA on road price in Ahmedabad starts from Rs. 3.43 Lakhs. The on road price for Vayve Mobility EVA top variant goes up to Rs. 4.72 Lakhs in Ahmedabad. The lowest price

VariantsOn-Road Price
Vayve Mobility EVA Nova₹ 3.43 Lakhs
Vayve Mobility EVA Stella₹ 4.20 Lakhs
Vayve Mobility EVA Vega₹ 4.72 Lakhs
Vayve Mobility EVA Variant Wise Price List in Ahmedabad

Nova

₹3.43 Lakhs*On-Road Price
9 KWh
60 Kmph
125 Km
Ex-Showroom-Price
3,25,000
Insurance
17,812
FasTag Charges
500
3,43,312
Stella

₹4.20 Lakhs*On-Road Price
12.6 KWh
60 Kmph
175 Km
Vega

₹4.72 Lakhs*On-Road Price
18 KWh
70 Kmph
250 Km
Vayve Mobility EVA News

Vayve Eva gets a flexible solar panel on the roof which can add up to 10 km (claimed) of range daily.
Vayve Eva, India's first solar-powered electric car, has a strong Maruti Suzuki connection. An inside story
20 Jan 2025
The roof of the Vayve Eva gets a flexible solar panel on the roof which can add up to 10 km (claimed) of range daily.
New solar-powered Vayve Eva launched at 3.25 lakh at Auto Expo 2025
18 Jan 2025
The Vayve Eva was first showcased at the 2023 Auto Expo and we expect to see a version closer to production at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025
India’s first solar-powered EV: What you need to know about the Vayve Eva
28 Dec 2024
A bird's eye view of the Eva showing the solar panels mounted on its roof. It is the first made-in-India solar-powered electric car to be showcased at the upcoming Auto Expo 2025.
Eva, India's first solar-powered electric car, will be showcased at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025
26 Dec 2024
The highlight from the auto industry presented for you.
Auto recap Dec 26: KTM RC 125 launched, India's first solar-powered EV to be showcased at Bharat Mobility Expo
27 Dec 2024
 Vayve Mobility EVA News

Vayve Mobility EVA FAQs

The on-road price of Vayve Mobility EVA Vega in Ahmedabad is Rs. 4.72 Lakhs, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.
With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for Vayve Mobility EVA in Ahmedabad is Rs. 6,961.
The insurance charges for Vayve Mobility EVA Vega in Ahmedabad are Rs. 22,036, covering essential aspects to ensure a secure driving experience.
The detailed price breakup for Vayve Mobility EVA Vega in Ahmedabad includes ex-showroom price - Rs. 4.49 Lakhs, insurance - Rs. 22,036, and fastag charges - Rs. 500, culminating in an on-road price of 4.72 Lakhs.

