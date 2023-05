have an expected price starting at Rs. 6 Lakhs. To explore the specifications, images and additional features of these vehicles, feel free to check them out. Top Upcoming 5 Seater Cars Price List (2023) in India Model Name Expected Price Expected Launch Date Hyundai Exter ₹ 6 - 10 Lakhs 16 Aug 2023 Nissan X-Trail ₹ 26 - 32 Lakhs 15 Jul 2023 Kia Sportage ₹ 25 Lakhs - 0 Cr 15 Jul 2023 Tata Altroz Racer ₹ 8.5 Lakhs 15 Sep 2024 Tata Punch EV ₹ 12 - 14 Lakhs 01 Sep 2023

In India, there are 34 upcoming 5 Seater cars that are featured on HT Auto, with the top picks being the Hyundai Exter, Nissan X-Trail, Kia Sportage, Tata Altroz Racer, Tata Punch EV.