|Engine
|2487 cc
|Mileage
|19.28 kmpl
|Fuel Type
|Hybrid (Electric + Petrol)
|Transmission
|Automatic
The Vellfire VIP-Executive Lounge, equipped with a Petrol Hybrid and Automatic (CVT) - CVT Gears, is listed at ₹1.46 Crore (ex-showroom).
All variants of the Vellfire deliver an ARAI-certified mileage of 19.28 kmpl. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The Vellfire VIP-Executive Lounge is available in 3 colour options: Silver, White, Black.
The Vellfire VIP-Executive Lounge is powered by a 2487 cc engine mated to a Automatic (CVT) - CVT Gears. This unit makes 142 bhp @ 6000 rpm and 240 Nm @ 4300 rpm of torque.
In the Vellfire's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Lexus RX priced between ₹99.99 Lakhs - 1.23 Cr or the Audi Q8 Sportback e-tron priced between ₹1.19 Cr - 1.32 Cr.
The Vellfire VIP-Executive Lounge has Cabin-Boot Access, Adjustable Cluster Brightness, Engine immobilizer, Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe, Turn Indicators on ORVM, Third Row Cup Holders, Ambient Interior Lighting, Integrated (in-dash) Music System, Heater and Cruise Control.