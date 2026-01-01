hamburger icon
Toyota Vellfire Front Left Side
Toyota Vellfire Front View
Toyota Vellfire Grille
Toyota Vellfire Left Side View
Toyota Vellfire Side Mirror Body
Toyota Vellfire Door Handle
6/18

Toyota Vellfire VIP-Executive Lounge

1.46 Crore*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Toyota Vellfire Key Specs
Engine2487 cc
Mileage19.28 kmpl
Fuel TypeHybrid (Electric + Petrol)
TransmissionAutomatic
View all Vellfire specs and features

Vellfire VIP-Executive Lounge

Vellfire VIP-Executive Lounge Prices

The Vellfire VIP-Executive Lounge, equipped with a Petrol Hybrid and Automatic (CVT) - CVT Gears, is listed at ₹1.46 Crore (ex-showroom).

Vellfire VIP-Executive Lounge Mileage

All variants of the Vellfire deliver an ARAI-certified mileage of 19.28 kmpl. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

Vellfire VIP-Executive Lounge Colours

The Vellfire VIP-Executive Lounge is available in 3 colour options: Silver, White, Black.

Vellfire VIP-Executive Lounge Engine and Transmission

The Vellfire VIP-Executive Lounge is powered by a 2487 cc engine mated to a Automatic (CVT) - CVT Gears. This unit makes 142 bhp @ 6000 rpm and 240 Nm @ 4300 rpm of torque.

Vellfire VIP-Executive Lounge vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In the Vellfire's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Lexus RX priced between ₹99.99 Lakhs - 1.23 Cr or the Audi Q8 Sportback e-tron priced between ₹1.19 Cr - 1.32 Cr.

Vellfire VIP-Executive Lounge Specs & Features

The Vellfire VIP-Executive Lounge has Cabin-Boot Access, Adjustable Cluster Brightness, Engine immobilizer, Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe, Turn Indicators on ORVM, Third Row Cup Holders, Ambient Interior Lighting, Integrated (in-dash) Music System, Heater and Cruise Control.

Toyota Vellfire VIP-Executive Lounge Price

Vellfire VIP-Executive Lounge

₹1.46 Crore*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
1,29,72,000
RTO
13,39,700
Insurance
3,10,197
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
1,46,22,397
EMI@3,14,292/mo
Toyota Vellfire VIP-Executive Lounge Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Engine & Transmission

Others
Idle Start/Stop
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
240 Nm @ 4300 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (CVT) - CVT Gears
Mileage (ARAI)
19.28 kmpl
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
142 bhp @ 6000 rpm
Emission Standard
BS 6
Fuel Type
Hybrid (Electric + Petrol)
Engine Type
Petrol Hybrid
Electric Motor
2 Permanent magnet synchronous Placed At One motor each on front and rear axle
Driving Range
1157 Km
Battery
Nickel Metal Hydride,Battery Placed Under Floor Pan
Drivetrain
4WD / AWD
Max Motor Performance
141 bhp, 240 Nm
Engine
2487 cc, 4 Cylinders In V Shape, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Max Speed
170 kmph

Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres

Rear Brake Type
Disc
Spare Wheel
Alloy
Front Tyres
225 / 55 R19
Wheels
Alloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
Disc
Front Suspension
MCPherson Strut
Rear Suspension
Double Wishbone
Rear Tyres
225 / 55 R19

Capacity

No of Seating Rows
3 Rows
Seating Capacity
7 Person
Doors
5 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
60 litres

Dimensions & Weight

Length
5010 mm
Wheelbase
3000 mm
Height
1950 mm
Kerb Weight
2065 kg
Width
1850 mm

Comfort & Convenience

Cabin-Boot Access
Yes
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & Telescopic
Heater
Yes
Cruise Control
Yes
Parking Sensors
Front & Rear
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-Driver
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Yes
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with Guidance
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Three Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - Internal & Driver Door
12V Power Outlets
Yes
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Rear AC
Separate Zone, Vents on Roof , Individual Fan Speed Controls

Instrumentation

Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Yes
Trip Meter
Multi-Function Display
Shift Indicator
Dynamic
Clock
Digital
Door Ajar Warning
Yes
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes
Tachometer
Analogue
Instantaneous Consumption
Yes
Gear Indicator
Yes
Instrument Cluster
Analogue
Average Speed
Yes
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes
Distance to Empty
Yes

Locks & Security

Engine immobilizer
Yes
Child Safety Lock
Yes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
Yes
Central Locking
Remote with Boot Opener

Exterior

Panaromic Sunroof
No
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
Yes
Roof Mounted Antenna
No
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes
Body Kit
No
Sunroof / Moonroof
Electrically Adjustable

Doors, Windows, Mirrors & Wipers

Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & Retractable
Power Windows
Front & Rear
Turn Indicators on ORVM
Yes
Rear Defogger
Yes
One Touch -Down
All
Rain-sensing Wipers
Yes
Exterior Door Handles
Chrome
Interior Door Handles
Chrome
Door Pockets
Front & Rear
Scuff Plates
Plastic
Rear Windshield Blind
Manual
Rear Wiper
No
One Touch - Up
All
Boot-lid Opener
Internal with Remote
Side Window Blinds
Rear - Manual

Storage

Driver Armrest Storage
Yes
Sunglass Holder
Yes
Cup Holders
Front & Rear
Third Row Cup Holders
Yes
Cooled Glove Box
Yes

Lighting

Cornering Headlights
Active
Glove Box Lamp
Yes
Cabin Lamps
Front and Rear
Rear Reading Lamp
Both Sides
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
Driver & Co-Driver
Ambient Interior Lighting
Yes
Automatic Head Lamps
Yes
Headlights
LED
Headlight Height Adjuster
No
Tail Lights
LED
Daytime Running Lights
LED
Fog Lights
LED
Follow me home headlamps
Yes
Puddle Lamps
No

Manufacturer Warranty

Warranty (Years)
3
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
160000
Warranty (Kilometres)
100000
Battery Warranty (Years)
8

Entertainment, Information & Communication

Steering mounted controls
Yes
Wireless Charger
Yes
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)
iPod Compatibility
Yes
Speakers
15
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio Streaming
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
Yes
AM/FM Radio
Yes
Head Unit Size
Not Available
DVD Playback
Yes
USB Compatibility
Yes
Touch Screen Size
14 inch
GPS Navigation System
Yes
Aux Compatibility
Yes
Voice Command
Yes
Display
Touch-screen Display

Telematics

Remote AC On/Off Via app
Yes
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
No
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
Yes
Check Vehicle Status Via App
Yes
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
No
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
No
Geo-Fence
Yes
Find My Car
Yes
Emergency Call
Yes

Braking & Traction

Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
Yes
Hill Hold Control
Yes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
Yes
Hill Descent Control
No
Four-Wheel-Drive
Torque-On-Demand
Brake Assist (BA)
Yes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes

Safety

Airbags
6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
No
High-beam Assist
No
ADAS
No
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Lane Departure Warning
No
Child Seat Anchor Points
Yes
Seat Belt Warning
Yes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
Yes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
Yes
Blind Spot Detection
No
Rear Cross-Traffic Assist
No
Lane Departure Prevention
No
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
No
NCAP Rating
5 Star (JNCAP)

Seats & Upholstery

Third Row Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
4 way electrically adjustable with 2 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Split Third Row Seat
50:50 split
Seat Upholstery
Leather
Interiors
Single Tone
Driver Armrest
Yes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
Yes
3rd Row Seats Type
Bench
Rear Armrest
With Cup Holder
Driver Seat Adjustment
8 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, seat base angle up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Split Rear Seat
50:50 split
Ventilated Seats
Front and Middle Row
Interior Colours
Beige
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Captain Seats
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
Yes
Folding Rear Seat
Full
Ventilated Seat Type
Heated and cooled
Head-rests
Front & Rear
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat base angle up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Front Seatback Pockets
Yes
Toyota Vellfire VIP-Executive Lounge EMI
EMI2,82,863 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
1,31,60,157
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
1,31,60,157
Interest Amount
38,11,629
Payable Amount
1,69,71,786

