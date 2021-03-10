Home > Toyota > Vellfire > Toyota Vellfire On Road Price in Jhajjar

Toyota Vellfire On Road Price in Jhajjar

Toyota Vellfire Variant wise Price, specifications and features

Vellfire Hybrid

₹ 99.77 Lakhs On-Road Price in Jhajjar

Ex Showroom Price
8,700,000
RTO
920,000
Insurance
357,486
On-Road Price
9,977,486
Specifications Features
Idle Start/Stop
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
198 Nm @ 2800 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (Dual Clutch) - CVT Gears
Mileage (ARAI)
16.35 kmpl
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
115 bhp @ 4700 rpm
Emission Standard
BS 6
Fuel Type
Hybrid (Electric + Petrol)
Engine Type
Petrol Hybrid
Electric Motor
2 Permanent magnet synchronous Placed At One motor each on front and rear axle
Driving Range
948 Km
Battery
Nickel Metal Hydride,Battery Placed Under Floor Pan
Drivetrain
4WD / AWD
Max Motor Performance
141 bhp @ 4500 rpm
Engine
2494 cc, 4 Cylinders In V Shape, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Rear Brake Type
Disc
Spare Wheel
Alloy
Front Tyres
225 / 60 R17
Wheels
Alloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
Disc
Rear Suspension
Multi-Link Double Wishbone with Stabiliser
Front Suspension
MCPherson Strut with Stabiliser
Rear Tyres
225 / 60 R17
Length
4935 mm
Wheelbase
3000 mm
Kerb Weight
2065 kg
Height
1895 mm
Width
1850 mm
No of Seating Rows
3 Rows
Seating Capacity
7 Person
Doors
5 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
58 litres
