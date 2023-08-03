Saved Articles

Toyota Vellfire On Road Price in Janjgir Champa

1.2 - 1.3 Cr*
Janjgir Champa
Vellfire Price in Janjgir Champa

Toyota Vellfire on road price in Janjgir Champa starts from Rs. 1.37 Crore. The on road price for Toyota Vellfire top variant goes up to Rs. 1.49 Crore in Janjgir Champa. The lowest price

VariantsOn-Road Price
Toyota Vellfire Hi₹ 1.37 Crore
Toyota Vellfire VIP-Executive Lounge₹ 1.49 Crore
Toyota Vellfire Variant Wise Price List in Janjgir Champa

Hi
₹1.37 Crore*On-Road Price
2487 cc
Automatic
1,19,90,000
RTO
12,53,000
Insurance
4,93,816
1,37,37,316
EMI@2,95,269/mo
VIP-Executive Lounge
₹1.49 Crore*On-Road Price
2487 cc
Automatic
Popular Toyota Cars

Toyota Vellfire News

Toyota Vellfire luxury MPV will be made available in two trims.
2023 Toyota Vellfire luxury MPV with ADAS tech launched at 1.20 crore
3 Aug 2023
New generation Toyota Vellfire MPV has been introduced for the global markets. It is expected to be launched in India soon.
India-bound Toyota Vellfire MPV launches globally, to offer ADAS and hybrid powertrain
21 Jun 2023
While models like Fortuner and Innova Crysta remain leaders in their respective segments, the Urban Cruiser Hyryder from Toyota has managed to carve out a special space for itself in the hotly-contested mid-size SUV segment.
Toyota Kirloskar Motor confident of closing 2023 with record sales powered by its SUVs
27 Dec 2023
The Hilux uses the same underpinnings as the Fortuner. (Photo courtesy: Instagram/sharayu_toyota)
Bollywood actor Arshad Warsi buys new Toyota Hilux pick-up truck
23 Dec 2023
File photo of a Toyota RAV4 Hybrid model used for representational purpose. RAV4 is part of several Toyota models that have been recalled over a suspected fault with air bag-related sensors on the front seats.
Toyota issues massive recall order, 1 million cars to be checked for potential air bag fault
21 Dec 2023
Toyota Videos

Toyota Motor is all set to launch the new-look Innova with HyCross badging. Under the hood will be a strong hybrid powertrain to offer more fuel efficiency.
Toyota Innova HyCross: First Drive Impressions
6 Dec 2022
The new Innova Hycross builds on the SUV-inspired design and gets a more butch look than before.
Toyota Innova HyCross: First Look
26 Nov 2022
The 2023 Toyota Prius has been unveiled with plug-in hybrid feature which offers 50% more electric range than before.
Toyota Prius 2023 breaks cover: First look
16 Nov 2022
Toyota Urban Cruiser HyRyder is all set to launch in India in coming days. Packed with strong hybrid technology, it aims to challenge the dominance of Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos in the compact SUV segment.
Toyota Urban Cruiser HyRyder: First Drive Review
28 Aug 2022
Toyota Corolla Cross SUV has received the first hybrid variants for global markets.
2023 Toyota Corolla Cross Hybrid SUV: First Look
3 Jun 2022
