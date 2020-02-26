HT Auto
Toyota Vellfire On Road Price in Hamirpur-(himachal-pradesh)

Toyota Vellfire On Road Price in Hamirpur-(himachal-pradesh)

87 - 89.9 Lakhs
*Currently showing prices in Delhi as prices for Hamirpur-(himachal-pradesh) are not available.
Toyota Vellfire Variant Wise Price List

Hybrid
₹97.68 Lakhs*On-Road Price
141 bhp @ 4500 rpm
Ex-Showroom-Price
89,90,000
RTO
4,09,600
Insurance
3,68,353
Fast Tag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Hamirpur-(himachal-pradesh)
97,68,453
EMI@2,09,962/mo
Toyota Vellfire Specifications and Features
Hybrid
Others
Idle Start/Stop
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
198 Nm @ 2800 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (CVT) - CVT Gears
Mileage (ARAI)
16.35
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
115 bhp @ 4700 rpm
Emission Standard
BS 6
Engine Type
Petrol Hybrid
Alternate Fuel
Not Applicable
Electric Motor
2 Permanent magnet synchronous Placed At One motor each on front and rear axle
Driving Range
948
Battery
Nickel Metal Hydride,Battery Placed Under Floor Pan
Drivetrain
4WD / AWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
No
Fuel Type
Hybrid (Electric + Petrol)
Max Motor Performance
141 bhp @ 4500 rpm
Engine
2494 cc, 4 Cylinders In V Shape, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
