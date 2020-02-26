Saved Articles
Top Sections
Auto News
Car News
Bike News
Latest
Offers
new
Find cars
Find bikes
Compare cars
Compare bikes
EMI calculator
Dealers
Explore Auto
About Us
Contact Us
SITEMAP
RSS
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
Search
Log In
Home
Latest News
News
News
Auto News
Car News
Bike News
Electric Vehicle News
Reviews
How To
Find Vehicles
Find Vehicles
Find Cars
Find Bikes
Compare
Compare
Compare Cars
Compare Bikes
Offers
new
Dealers
For You
More
More
Photos
Videos
Web Stories
EMI Calculator
Trending
Home
New Cars
Toyota Cars
Toyota Vellfire
On Road Price in Hamirpur-(himachal-pradesh)
Variant wise price
EMI
Specifications
Dealers
Toyota
Vellfire
On Road Price in Hamirpur-(himachal-pradesh)
Share
1/15
2/15
3/15
4/15
5/15
View all Images
6/15
Toyota
Vellfire
On Road Price in Hamirpur-(himachal-pradesh)
Share
₹87 - 89.9 Lakhs
*Currently showing prices in Delhi as prices for Hamirpur-(himachal-pradesh) are not available.
Hamirpur-(himachal-pradesh)
Add to Compare
Check latest Offers
Check latest Offers
Toyota
Vellfire
Variant Wise Price List
Fuel Type:
All
Transmission:
All
Hybrid
₹97.68 Lakhs*
On-Road Price
141 bhp @ 4500 rpm
Ex-Showroom-Price
₹89,90,000
RTO
₹4,09,600
Insurance
₹3,68,353
Fast Tag Charges
₹500
On-Road Price in Hamirpur-(himachal-pradesh)
₹97,68,453
EMI@2,09,962/mo
Add to Compare
Check EMI
Check latest Offers
Close
Toyota
Vellfire
Specifications and Features
Select Variant:
Hybrid
SPECIFICATIONS
FEATURES
Engine & Transmission
Others
Idle Start/Stop
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
198 Nm @ 2800 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (CVT) - CVT Gears
Mileage (ARAI)
16.35
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
115 bhp @ 4700 rpm
Emission Standard
BS 6
Engine Type
Petrol Hybrid
Alternate Fuel
Not Applicable
Electric Motor
2 Permanent magnet synchronous Placed At One motor each on front and rear axle
Driving Range
948
Battery
Nickel Metal Hydride,Battery Placed Under Floor Pan
Drivetrain
4WD / AWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
No
Fuel Type
Hybrid (Electric + Petrol)
Max Motor Performance
141 bhp @ 4500 rpm
Engine
2494 cc, 4 Cylinders In V Shape, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Toyota Dealers in
Delhi
View All:
Toyota
Dealers in India
No
Toyota
Dealers Found in Delhi
View All: Toyota Dealers in India
Latest Cars
Tata Tiago EV
₹8.49 - 11.79 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara
₹10.45 - 19.65 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder
₹15.11 - 18.99 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Hyundai Venue N Line
₹12.16 - 13.3 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Audi Q3
₹44.89 - 50.39 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Trending Cars
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga 2022
₹8.35 - 12.79 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022
₹5.4 - 7.1 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Kia Carens
₹8.99 - 16.99 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Hyundai Creta
₹10 - 17.87 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Tata Nexon
₹7 - 13.24 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Upcoming Cars
Tata Altroz EV
₹12 - 15 Lakhs
Exp. Price*
Check Details
Hyundai Casper
₹4 - 7 Lakhs
Exp. Price*
Check Details
Honda New jazz
₹8 - 12 Lakhs
Exp. Price*
Check Details
Lamborghini Urus Facelift
₹3.15 - 3.43 Cr
Exp. Price*
Check Details
Mercedes-Benz E-Class Cabriolet Facelift
₹80 - 84 Lakhs
Exp. Price*
Check Details