|Engine
|1462 cc
|Mileage
|19.2 kmpl
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
|Transmission
|Automatic
The Urban Cruiser Hyryder V AT AWD NeoDrive Dual Tone, equipped with a 1.5L K e-Drive Hybrid and Automatic (TC) - 6 Gears, Paddle Shift, is listed at ₹21.10 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
All variants of the Urban Cruiser Hyryder deliver an ARAI-certified mileage of 19.2 kmpl. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The Urban Cruiser Hyryder V AT AWD NeoDrive Dual Tone is available in 8 colour options: Gaming Grey, Speedy Blue, Cafe White, Enticing Silver, Cave Black, Midnight Black, Sportin Red, Enticing Silver With Midnight Black.
The Urban Cruiser Hyryder V AT AWD NeoDrive Dual Tone is powered by a 1462 cc engine mated to a Automatic (TC) - 6 Gears, Paddle Shift. This unit makes 102 bhp @ 6000 rpm and 136.8 Nm @ 4400 rpm of torque.
In the Urban Cruiser Hyryder's price range, buyers can choose to consider the MG Hector priced between ₹11.99 Lakhs - 18.99 Lakhs or the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara priced between ₹10.77 Lakhs - 19.72 Lakhs.
The Urban Cruiser Hyryder V AT AWD NeoDrive Dual Tone has Cabin-Boot Access, Instantaneous Consumption, Rear Wiper, Puddle Lamps, GPS Navigation System, Cruise Control, Heater, Keyless Start/ Button Start, Headlight & Ignition On Reminder and Average Speed.