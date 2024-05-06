RumionPriceSpecs & FeaturesImagesAlternativesVariantsReviewsMileageDealersEMINewsVideos
Toyota Rumion Front Left Side
TOYOTA Rumion

Launched in Aug 2023

3.5
₹10.44 - 13.73 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Rumion Key Specs

Engine

Category Average: 1197.0 - 1497.0 cc

Rumion: 1462.0 cc

Mileage

Category Average: 20.73 kmpl

Rumion: 20.11-26.11 kmpl

Power

Category Average: 102.28 bhp

Rumion: 87.0 - 102.0 bhp

About Toyota Rumion

Latest Update

  • Toyota registers 13% growth in February FY25 sales backed by Innova, Fortuner, Rumion
  • Toyota Rumion Festival Edition launched. Check what's new

    • Read More
    Toyota Rumion Variants
    Toyota Rumion price starts at ₹ 10.44 Lakhs and goes up to ₹ 13.73 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Toyota Rumion Read More
    S MT₹10.44 Lakhs*
    1462 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    Parking Sensors: Rear
    Child Safety Lock
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Hill Hold Control
    S CNG₹11.39 Lakhs*
    1462 cc
    CNG
    Manual
    Parking Sensors: Rear
    Child Safety Lock
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Hill Hold Control
    G MT₹11.6 Lakhs*
    1462 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    Parking Sensors: Rear
    Child Safety Lock
    Hill Hold Control
    S AT₹11.94 Lakhs*
    1462 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Parking Sensors: Rear
    Child Safety Lock
    Hill Hold Control
    V MT₹12.33 Lakhs*
    1462 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    Cruise Control
    Parking Assist: Reverse Camera
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    Parking Sensors: Rear
    Child Safety Lock
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Hill Hold Control
    G AT₹13 Lakhs*
    1462 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Instrument Cluster: Analogue - Digital
    GPS Navigation System
    Seat Upholstery: Fabric
    Parking Sensors: Rear
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    Child Safety Lock
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Hill Hold Control
    V AT₹13.73 Lakhs*
    1462 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    Cruise Control
    Parking Assist: Reverse Camera
    Parking Sensors: Rear
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    Child Safety Lock
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Hill Hold Control
    *Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

    Toyota Rumion Expert Review

    By: Shubhodeep Chakravarty
    3.5 out of 5
    3
    Performance
    3
    Safety
    3
    Design
    2.5
    Feature
    4
    Comfort

    Pros

    Spacious cabinReliable drive qualityFrugal fuel sipper

    Cons

    Uninspiring looksPlain cabinMore expensive than Ertiga

    Glanza or Baleno, Taisor or Fronx, Innova Crysta or Invicto? These are some of the obvious questions that pop up every time Toyota and Maruti Suzuki take a model from the other and present a re-badged version to customers in India. Rebadging a successful model and presenting it with a largely identical resume has its strengths and weaknesses but does it make sense to the most important factor determining success - the customer? This is exactly what we sought to find out when we recently took out the Toyota Rumion for a highway jaunt.

    Launched earlier this year, the Toyota Rumion is a re-badged version of the enormously popular Maruti Suzuki Ertiga. And while the Glanza and Taisor still have some minor exterior elements that set them apart from Baleno and Fronx, respectively, the differences between the two MPVs were thinner still. So where is the sense for the Rumion?

    READ MORE

    Toyota Rumion Images

    17 images
    Toyota Rumion Colours

    Toyota Rumion is available in the 5 Colours in India.

    Enticing silver
    Spunky blue
    Rustic brown
    Iconic grey
    Cafe white

    Toyota Rumion Specifications and Features

    AirbagsYes
    Body TypeMUV
    Mileage26.11 kmpl
    Engine1462 cc
    Fuel TypePetrol,CNG
    Toyota Rumion comparison with similar cars

    Toyota Rumion
    Maruti Suzuki Ertiga
    Maruti Suzuki XL6
    Mahindra XUV 3XO
    Maruti Suzuki Brezza
    Tata Nexon
    Tata Nexon CNG
    Citroen Basalt
    Hyundai Venue
    Skoda Kylaq
    ₹10.44 Lakhs*
    ₹8.69 Lakhs*
    ₹11.61 Lakhs*
    ₹7.99 Lakhs*
    ₹8.34 Lakhs*
    ₹8 Lakhs*
    ₹8.9 Lakhs*
    ₹7.99 Lakhs*
    ₹7.94 Lakhs*
    ₹7.89 Lakhs*
    User Rating
    -
    User Rating
    4.7
    8 Reviews
    User Rating
    -
    User Rating
    4.4
    111 Reviews
    User Rating
    4.4
    100 Reviews
    User Rating
    4.6
    65 Reviews
    User Rating
    4.8
    48 Reviews
    User Rating
    4.6
    3 Reviews
    User Rating
    4.3
    47 Reviews
    User Rating
    4.8
    7 Reviews
    Airbags
    4
    Airbags
    4
    Airbags
    2
    Airbags
    6
    Airbags
    6
    Airbags
    6
    Airbags
    6
    Airbags
    6
    Airbags
    6
    Airbags
    6
    Safety Rating*
    -
    Safety Rating*
    3/5
    Safety Rating*
    -
    Safety Rating*
    -
    Safety Rating*
    -
    Safety Rating*
    5/5
    Safety Rating*
    -
    Safety Rating*
    -
    Safety Rating*
    -
    Safety Rating*
    -
    Power
    102 bhp
    Power
    102 bhp
    Power
    102 bhp
    Power
    129 bhp
    Power
    102 bhp
    Power
    113 bhp
    Power
    99 bhp
    Power
    109 bhp
    Power
    118 bhp
    Power
    114 bhp
    Torque
    136.8 Nm
    Torque
    136.8 Nm
    Torque
    137 Nm
    Torque
    230 Nm
    Torque
    136.8 Nm
    Torque
    260 Nm
    Torque
    170 Nm
    Torque
    205 Nm
    Torque
    172 Nm
    Torque
    178 Nm
    Length
    4420 mm
    Length
    4395 mm
    Length
    4445 mm
    Length
    3990 mm
    Length
    3995 mm
    Length
    3995 mm
    Length
    3995 mm
    Length
    4352 mm
    Length
    3995 mm
    Length
    3995 mm
    Height
    1690 mm
    Height
    1690 mm
    Height
    1700 mm
    Height
    1647 mm
    Height
    1685 mm
    Height
    1620 mm
    Height
    1620 mm
    Height
    1593 mm
    Height
    1617 mm
    Height
    1619 mm
    Width
    1735 mm
    Width
    1735 mm
    Width
    1775 mm
    Width
    1821 mm
    Width
    1790 mm
    Width
    1804 mm
    Width
    1804 mm
    Width
    1765 mm
    Width
    1770 mm
    Width
    1783 mm
    Boot Space
    -
    Boot Space
    -
    Boot Space
    209 litres
    Boot Space
    364 litres
    Boot Space
    328 litres
    Boot Space
    382 litres
    Boot Space
    321 litres
    Boot Space
    470 litres
    Boot Space
    350 litres
    Boot Space
    446 litres
    Body Type
    MUV
    Body Type
    MUV
    Body Type
    MUV
    Body Type
    Compact SUV
    Body Type
    Compact SUV
    Body Type
    Compact SUV
    Body Type
    Compact SUV
    Body Type
    SUV
    Body Type
    Compact SUV
    Body Type
    Compact SUV
    Transmission
    Manual, Automatic
    Transmission
    Manual, Automatic
    Transmission
    Manual, Automatic
    Transmission
    Manual, Automatic
    Transmission
    Manual, Automatic
    Transmission
    Manual, Automatic
    Transmission
    Manual
    Transmission
    Manual, Automatic
    Transmission
    Manual, Automatic
    Transmission
    Manual
    *Disclaimer: Prices mentioned are ex-showroom prices and represent the starting price for the respective model. Safety Ratings mentioned are the Global NCAP Safety Ratings (Adult Occupancy).
    *Disclaimer: Prices mentioned are ex-showroom prices and represent the starting price for the respective model. Safety Ratings mentioned are the Global NCAP Safety Ratings (Adult Occupancy).

    Toyota Rumion Mileage

    Toyota Rumion in India is available in Petrol & CNG variants. Average mileage of Toyota Rumion's petrol variant is 20.51 kmpl (As claimed by the brand in ideal road conditions). Toyota Rumion S MT comes with a 45 litres fuel tank.
    Fuel Type
    Transmission
    Mileage
    Petrol
    Manual
    20.51 kmpl

    Toyota Dealers in Delhi

    Delhi
    Espirit Toyota
    Plot No. F-7, Mohan Cooperative Industrial Estate, Blockb-1, New Delhi, Delhi 110044
    +91 - 7290095001
    Galaxy Toyota
    9A-Ring Road, Lajpat Nagar - IV, Opposite Moolchand Medicity., New Delhi, Delhi 110024
    +91 - 9582940202
    Galaxy Toyota
    Plot No. 23, Sector 20, Near Sector 9, Dwarka, Metro Station, New Delhi, Delhi 110075
    +91 - 7838193193
    Uttam Toyota
    No. 95, Industrial Area, F I E, Patparganj, New Delhi, Delhi 110092
    +91 - 8929613993
    Espirit Toyota
    A-47, MCIE, Delhi, Mathura Road, New Delhi, Delhi 110044
    +91 - 7290095002
    Galaxy Toyota
    A-Block,Plot-Ii, Outer Ring Road, Shalimar District Centre Shalimar Place, Near Rohini Jail, New Delhi, Delhi 110088
    +91 - 9643100263
    Toyota Rumion Videos

    We drove Toyota Rumion for 600 kms in a day, all for answers to biggest question
    6 May 2024

    Popular Toyota Cars

    Toyota Rumion EMI

    Toyota Rumion