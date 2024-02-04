Saved Articles

Toyota Land Cruiser On Road Price in Gorakhpur

2.37 Cr
On-Road Price
Gorakhpur
Land Cruiser Price in Gorakhpur

Toyota Land Cruiser on road price in Gorakhpur starts from Rs. 2.37 Crore.

Variants On-Road Price
Toyota Land Cruiser ZX Diesel ₹ 2.37 Crore
Toyota Land Cruiser Variant Wise Price List in Gorakhpur

ZX Diesel
₹2.37 Crore*On-Road Price
3346 cc
Diesel
Automatic
Ex-Showroom-Price
2,10,00,000
RTO
21,07,130
Insurance
5,72,972
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Ghaziabad
(Price not available in Gorakhpur)
2,36,80,602
EMI@5,08,989/mo
Toyota Land Cruiser Alternatives

Land Rover Range Rover Sport

Land Rover Range Rover Sport

1.64 - 1.84 Cr
Range Rover Sport Price in Gorakhpur
Mercedes-Benz Maybach GLS

Mercedes-Benz Maybach GLS

2.43 Cr
Maybach GLS Price in Gorakhpur
BMW X5 M

BMW X5 M

1.95 Cr
X5 M Price in Gorakhpur
Audi RS Q8

Audi RS Q8

2.07 - 2.1 Cr
RS Q8 Price in Gorakhpur

Toyota Land Cruiser News

The Toyota Land Cruiser is expected to be unveiled on the 75th anniversary of the Land Cruiser nameplate in 2026
Toyota unveils ambitious plans to electrify and expand Land Cruiser lineup
4 Feb 2024
The Toyota Land Cruiser Se concept will be an all-electric three-row SUV
Toyota Land Cruiser Se concept unveiled, previews an electrified SUV of the future
21 Oct 2023
A severely battered Toyota Land Cruiser 70 Series pickup truck has been spotted driving. (Image: Instagram/lc300.qa)
Watch: Toyota Land Cruiser pickup truck seems most indestructible vehicle on the planet
2 Oct 2023
The 2024 Toyota Land Cruiser Prado looks boxy, purpose-built and desirable in every way. It's also roomier than its predecessor
Retro cool 2024 Toyota Land Cruiser Prado debuts globally. Will rival LR Defender
2 Aug 2023
The fifth-gen Toyota Land Cruiser Prado will take several cues from the J60 generation Land Cruiser produced in the 1980s
Fifth-gen Toyota Land Cruiser Prado global debut confirmed on August 1
27 Jul 2023
Toyota Videos

Toyota Motor is all set to launch the new-look Innova with HyCross badging. Under the hood will be a strong hybrid powertrain to offer more fuel efficiency.
Toyota Innova HyCross: First Drive Impressions
6 Dec 2022
The new Innova Hycross builds on the SUV-inspired design and gets a more butch look than before.
Toyota Innova HyCross: First Look
26 Nov 2022
The 2023 Toyota Prius has been unveiled with plug-in hybrid feature which offers 50% more electric range than before.
Toyota Prius 2023 breaks cover: First look
16 Nov 2022
Toyota Urban Cruiser HyRyder is all set to launch in India in coming days. Packed with strong hybrid technology, it aims to challenge the dominance of Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos in the compact SUV segment.
Toyota Urban Cruiser HyRyder: First Drive Review
28 Aug 2022
Toyota Corolla Cross SUV has received the first hybrid variants for global markets.
2023 Toyota Corolla Cross Hybrid SUV: First Look
3 Jun 2022
