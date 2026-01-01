|Engine
|3346 cc
|Mileage
|11 kmpl
|Fuel Type
|Diesel
|Transmission
|Automatic
The Land Cruiser GR-S, equipped with a V6 3.3L Turbo and Automatic - 10 Gears, Manual Override, Sport Mode, is listed at ₹2.59 Crore (ex-showroom).
All variants of the Land Cruiser deliver an ARAI-certified mileage of 11 kmpl. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The Land Cruiser GR-S is available in 5 colour options: Precious White Pearl, Attitude Black, Dark Red Mica Metallic, Super White, Dark Blue Mica.
The Land Cruiser GR-S is powered by a 3346 cc engine mated to a Automatic - 10 Gears, Manual Override, Sport Mode. This unit makes 304 bhp @ 4000 rpm and 700 Nm @ 1600 rpm of torque.
In the Land Cruiser's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Lotus Emeya priced ₹2.34 Cr or the Lexus LM priced between ₹2.1 Cr - 2.62 Cr.
The Land Cruiser GR-S has Cruise Control, Shift Indicator, Speed Sensing Door Lock, Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe, Turn Indicators on ORVM, Cooled Glove Box, Glove Box Lamp, Integrated (in-dash) Music System, Heater and Keyless Start/ Button Start.