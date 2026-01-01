hamburger icon
Land CruiserPriceMileageSpecifications
Toyota Land Cruiser Front Right View
1/23
Toyota Land Cruiser Front View
2/23
Toyota Land Cruiser Grille
3/23
Toyota Land Cruiser Rear Right Side
4/23
Toyota Land Cruiser Rear View
5/23
Toyota Land Cruiser Right Side View
View all Images
6/23

Toyota Land Cruiser GR-S

Review & Win ₹2000 VoucherReview & Win ₹2000 Voucher
2.59 Crore*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Add to Compare
Check Offers
Toyota Land Cruiser Key Specs
Engine3346 cc
Mileage11 kmpl
Fuel TypeDiesel
TransmissionAutomatic
View all Land Cruiser specs and features

Land Cruiser GR-S

Land Cruiser GR-S Prices

The Land Cruiser GR-S, equipped with a V6 3.3L Turbo and Automatic - 10 Gears, Manual Override, Sport Mode, is listed at ₹2.59 Crore (ex-showroom).

Land Cruiser GR-S Mileage

All variants of the Land Cruiser deliver an ARAI-certified mileage of 11 kmpl. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

Land Cruiser GR-S Colours

The Land Cruiser GR-S is available in 5 colour options: Precious White Pearl, Attitude Black, Dark Red Mica Metallic, Super White, Dark Blue Mica.

Land Cruiser GR-S Engine and Transmission

The Land Cruiser GR-S is powered by a 3346 cc engine mated to a Automatic - 10 Gears, Manual Override, Sport Mode. This unit makes 304 bhp @ 4000 rpm and 700 Nm @ 1600 rpm of torque.

Land Cruiser GR-S vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In the Land Cruiser's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Lotus Emeya priced ₹2.34 Cr or the Lexus LM priced between ₹2.1 Cr - 2.62 Cr.

Land Cruiser GR-S Specs & Features

The Land Cruiser GR-S has Cruise Control, Shift Indicator, Speed Sensing Door Lock, Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe, Turn Indicators on ORVM, Cooled Glove Box, Glove Box Lamp, Integrated (in-dash) Music System, Heater and Keyless Start/ Button Start.

Toyota Land Cruiser GR-S Price

Land Cruiser GR-S

₹2.59 Crore*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
2,24,93,300
RTO
30,27,200
Insurance
3,78,213
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
2,58,99,213
EMI@5,56,675/mo
Add to Compare
Close

Toyota Land Cruiser GR-S Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Engine & Transmission

Engine Type
V6 3.3L Turbo
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
700 Nm @ 1600 rpm
Transmission
Automatic - 10 Gears, Manual Override, Sport Mode
Mileage (ARAI)
11 kmpl
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
304 bhp @ 4000 rpm
Drivetrain
AWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Turbocharged
Emission Standard
BS 6
Engine
3346 cc, 6 Cylinders In V Shape, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
Diesel

Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres

Minimum Turning Radius
5.9 metres
Rear Brake Type
Disc
Spare Wheel
Alloy
Front Tyres
265 / 55 R18
Wheels
Alloy Wheels
Front Brake Type
Disc
Front Suspension
New Stability Control for off -road capabilities
Rear Suspension
Sporty Usage & Enhanced Stability
Rear Tyres
265 / 55 R18

Capacity

No of Seating Rows
2 Rows
Seating Capacity
5 Person
Doors
5 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
110 litres

Dimensions & Weight

Length
4960 mm
Ground Clearance
240 mm
Wheelbase
2850 mm
Height
1990 mm
Width
1990 mm

Comfort & Convenience

Cabin-Boot Access
No
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & Telescopic
Cruise Control
Yes
Heater
Yes
Parking Sensors
Front & Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Yes
Parking Assist
360 Degree Camera
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-Driver
Air Conditioner
Automatic Four Zone
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - All
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Rear AC
Two Zones, Vents on Roof , Common Fan Speed Control

Instrumentation

Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Yes
Trip Meter
Multi-Function Display
Shift Indicator
Yes
Clock
Digital
Door Ajar Warning
Yes
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes
Tachometer
Analogue
Gear Indicator
No
Instrument Cluster
Analogue
Average Speed
Yes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
Yes
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes
Distance to Empty
Yes

Locks & Security

Engine immobilizer
Yes
Child Safety Lock
Yes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
Yes
Central Locking
Remote

Exterior

Panaromic Sunroof
No
Rub - Strips
No
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
Yes
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes
Body Kit
Yes
Sunroof / Moonroof
Electrically Adjustable

Doors, Windows, Mirrors & Wipers

Power Windows
Front & Rear
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & Retractable
One Touch -Down
All
Turn Indicators on ORVM
Yes
Door Pockets
Front & Rear
Rear Defogger
Yes
One Touch - Up
All
Boot-lid Opener
Internal with Remote
Side Window Blinds
No

Storage

Driver Armrest Storage
Yes
Sunglass Holder
Yes
Third Row Cup Holders
Yes
Cooled Glove Box
Yes

Lighting

Cornering Headlights
No
Headlights
LED
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes
Tail Lights
LED
Daytime Running Lights
LED
Glove Box Lamp
Yes
Fog Lights
LED on front, Halogen on rear
Follow me home headlamps
Yes
Puddle Lamps
Yes
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
Driver & Co-Driver
Automatic Head Lamps
Yes

Manufacturer Warranty

Warranty (Years)
3
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
Not Applicable
Warranty (Kilometres)
100000
Battery Warranty (Years)
Not Applicable

Entertainment, Information & Communication

Display Screen for Rear Passengers
No
Steering mounted controls
Yes
Wireless Charger
Yes
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)
iPod Compatibility
Yes
Speakers
14
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
Yes
AM/FM Radio
Yes
Head Unit Size
Not Applicable
GPS Navigation System
Yes
USB Compatibility
Yes
Touch Screen Size
12.3 inch
Display
Touch-screen Display

Telematics

Check Vehicle Status Via App
Yes
Find My Car
Yes
Emergency Call
Yes

Braking & Traction

Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Differential Lock
No
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
Yes
Hill Hold Control
Yes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
Yes
Hill Descent Control
Yes
Ride Height Adjustment
Yes
Four-Wheel-Drive
Full-time
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
Yes
Brake Assist (BA)
Yes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes

Safety

Airbags
10 Airbags (Driver, Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Knee, Passenger Knee, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side, 2 Rear Passenger Side)
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
Yes
High-beam Assist
Yes
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Lane Departure Warning
Yes
Child Seat Anchor Points
Yes
Seat Belt Warning
Yes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
Yes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
Yes
Blind Spot Detection
Yes
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
No
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
Yes
NCAP Rating
Not Tested

Seats & Upholstery

Rear Row Seat Adjustment
4 way manually adjustable (backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down)
Seat Upholstery
Leather
Driver Armrest
Yes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
Yes
Rear Armrest
Cup Holder
Split Rear Seat
40:20:40 split
Driver Seat Adjustment
12 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Ventilated Seats
All
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
Yes
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench
Folding Rear Seat
Flat
Ventilated Seat Type
Heated and cooled
Head-rests
Front & Rear
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Front Seatback Pockets
Yes
Toyota Land Cruiser GR-S EMI
EMI5,01,008 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
2,33,09,291
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
2,33,09,291
Interest Amount
67,51,164
Payable Amount
3,00,60,455

Toyota Land Cruiser other Variants

Land Cruiser ZX Diesel

₹2.48 Crore*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
2,15,60,000
RTO
29,02,200
Insurance
3,63,921
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
2,48,26,621
EMI@5,33,621/mo
Add to Compare
Close

Toyota Land Cruiser Alternatives

Lotus Emeya

Lotus Emeya

2.34 CrEx-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
Land CruiservsEmeya
Lexus LM

Lexus LM

2.1 - 2.62 CrEx-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
Land CruiservsLM
Porsche Cayenne EV

Porsche Cayenne EV

1.76 - 2.26 CrEx-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
Land CruiservsCayenne EV
Mercedes-Benz Maybach EQS

Mercedes-Benz Maybach EQS

2.28 - 2.63 CrEx-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
Land CruiservsMaybach EQS
Porsche Taycan

Porsche Taycan

1.67 - 2.53 CrEx-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
Land CruiservsTaycan
BMW XM

BMW XM

2.55 CrEx-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
Land CruiservsXM

Popular Suv Cars

Audi e-tron Sportback

Audi e-tron Sportback

1.2 - 1.26 CrEx-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
e-tron Sportback Price in Delhi
UPCOMING
Audi Q5 Facelift

Audi Q5 Facelift

65 - 73 LakhsEx-Showroom
Alert Me When Launched Alert Me When Launched
View upcoming Cars
UPCOMING
Audi Q6 e-tron

Audi Q6 e-tron

1 - 1.1 CrEx-Showroom
Alert Me When Launched Alert Me When Launched
View upcoming Cars
Audi Q7

Audi Q7

90.48 - 99.81 LakhsEx-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
Q7 Price in Delhi
Audi Q8

Audi Q8

1.17 CrEx-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
Q8 Price in Delhi

View all  Popular Suv Carss

view all specs and features

Top Luxury Cars

Lamborghini Urus

Lamborghini Urus

₹4.18 - 4.47 Cr
Land Rover Defender

Land Rover Defender

₹1.03 - 2.62 Cr
Land Rover Range Rover

Land Rover Range Rover

₹2.31 - 4.66 Cr
Toyota Vellfire

Toyota Vellfire

₹1.2 - 1.3 Cr
Porsche 911

Porsche 911

₹2 - 3.8 Cr
BMW X7

BMW X7

₹1.25 - 1.3 Cr
View allPopular Luxury Cars

Popular Toyota Cars

  • Popular
  • Upcoming
View all  Toyota Cars

Latest Cars in India 2026

Nissan Gravite

Nissan Gravite

5.65 - 8.93 Lakhs
Check Offers
Maruti Suzuki e Vitara

Maruti Suzuki e Vitara

10.99 Lakhs
Check Offers
Tata Xpres

Tata Xpres

5.59 - 6.49 Lakhs
Check Offers
Tata Punch

Tata Punch

5.59 - 10.55 Lakhs
Check Offers
Mahindra 3XO EV

Mahindra 3XO EV

13.89 - 15.46 Lakhs
Check Offers

Popular Cars in India 2026

Mahindra Bolero

Mahindra Bolero

7.99 - 9.69 Lakhs
Check Offers
Mahindra Bolero Neo

Mahindra Bolero Neo

8.49 - 10.49 Lakhs
Check Offers
Mahindra BE 6

Mahindra BE 6

18.9 - 27.65 Lakhs
Check Offers
VinFast VF7

VinFast VF7

21.89 - 26.79 Lakhs
Check Offers
Tata Sierra

Tata Sierra

11.49 - 21.29 Lakhs
Check Offers

Upcoming Cars in India 2026

Volkswagen Tayron R-Line

Volkswagen Tayron R-Line

48 - 50 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Tata Punch EV Facelift

Tata Punch EV Facelift

9.99 - 14.5 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Toyota Urban Cruiser EBELLA

Toyota Urban Cruiser EBELLA

20 - 25 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Hyundai Palisade

Hyundai Palisade

50 - 60 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Tata Avinya

Tata Avinya

30 - 60 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details