Toyota Innova Hycross On Road Price in Bengaluru

18.3 - 28.97 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Bengaluru
Innova Hycross Price in Bengaluru

Toyota Innova Hycross on road price in Bengaluru starts from Rs. 22.57 Lakhs. The on road price for Toyota Innova Hycross top variant goes up to Rs. 23.65 Lakhs in Bengaluru. The lowest price

VariantsOn-Road Price
Toyota Innova Hycross G-SLF 7 STR₹ 22.57 Lakhs
Toyota Innova Hycross G-SLF 8 STR₹ 22.63 Lakhs
Toyota Innova Hycross GX 7 STR₹ 23.59 Lakhs
Toyota Innova Hycross GX 8 STR₹ 23.65 Lakhs
Toyota Innova Hycross Variant Wise Price List in Bengaluru

Fuel Type:
All
Transmission:
All
G-SLF 7 STR
₹22.57 Lakhs*On-Road Price
1987 cc
Automatic
Ex-Showroom-Price
18,30,000
RTO
3,24,100
Insurance
1,02,022
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Bangalore
(Price not available in Bengaluru)
22,56,622
EMI@48,504/mo
G-SLF 8 STR
₹22.63 Lakhs*On-Road Price
1987 cc
Automatic
GX 7 STR
₹23.59 Lakhs*On-Road Price
1987 cc
Automatic
GX 8 STR
₹23.65 Lakhs*On-Road Price
1987 cc
Automatic
Toyota Innova Hycross Alternatives

Toyota Innova Crysta

Toyota Innova Crysta

19.99 - 26.05 Lakhs
Check latest Offers
Innova Crysta Price in Bengaluru
Maruti Suzuki Invicto

Maruti Suzuki Invicto

24.79 - 28.42 Lakhs
Check latest Offers
Invicto Price in Bengaluru
UPCOMING
Hyundai Staria

Hyundai Staria

20 Lakhs Onwards
Check Staria details
Popular Toyota Cars

  • Popular
  • Upcoming
Toyota Innova Hycross News

Toyota Innova Hycross GX Limited Edition gets minimal exterior updates compared to the standard model and is available with a petrol-only powertrain.
Toyota silently launches Innova Hycross GX limited edition in India with a few cosmetic updates, priced at 20.07 lakh
21 Nov 2023
Toyota Innova HyCross (top) and Urban Cruiser HyRyder (bottom) have helped the Japanese auto giant to clock its highest ever sales in India in August.
Urban Cruiser HyRyder and Innova HyCross help Toyota clock highest ever sales in August
1 Sept 2023
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari unveils the Toyota Innova HyCross electrified flex-fuel MPV in Delhi on Tuesday, August 29.
Toyota Innova HyCross electrified flex-fuel MPV, world's first, launched in India by Nitin Gadkari
29 Aug 2023
The price hike affects all models in Toyota's lineup
Toyota Glanza, Innova Hycross, Fortuner get expensive from July 5
6 Jul 2023
Maruti Suzuki Invicto is the most expensive car the automaker has ever launched and it is based on the Toyota Innova Hycross.
Maruti Suzuki Invicto vs Toyota Innova Hycross: Brothers from different brands
6 Jul 2023
Toyota Innova Hycross Videos

Toyota Motor is all set to launch the new-look Innova with HyCross badging. Under the hood will be a strong hybrid powertrain to offer more fuel efficiency.
Toyota Innova HyCross: First Drive Impressions
6 Dec 2022
The new Innova Hycross builds on the SUV-inspired design and gets a more butch look than before.
Toyota Innova HyCross: First Look
26 Nov 2022
A cut out view of Toyota Innova Hycross hybrid vehicle displayed at the Auto Expo 2023.
From EVs to hybrid cars: Toyota’s key focus at the Auto Expo 2023 explained
17 Jan 2023
The 2023 Toyota Prius has been unveiled with plug-in hybrid feature which offers 50% more electric range than before.
Toyota Prius 2023 breaks cover: First look
16 Nov 2022
Toyota Urban Cruiser HyRyder is all set to launch in India in coming days. Packed with strong hybrid technology, it aims to challenge the dominance of Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos in the compact SUV segment.
Toyota Urban Cruiser HyRyder: First Drive Review
28 Aug 2022
