Toyota Innova Hycross Front Left Side
View all Images

TOYOTA Innova Hycross

Launched in Dec 2022

5.0
1 Review
₹19.94 - 31.34 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Innova Hycross Key Specs

Engine

Category Average: 1451.0 - 1956.0 cc

Innova Hycross: 1987.0 cc

Mileage

Category Average: 17.71 kmpl

Innova Hycross: 16.13-23.24 kmpl

Power

Category Average: 189.26 bhp

Innova Hycross: 173.0 - 184.0 bhp

About Toyota Innova Hycross

Latest Update

  • Toyota Innova Hycross gets Acoustic Vehicle Alert System. Here's the impact on pricing
  • Auto recap, Dec 8: Toyota Innova Hycross price hike, Uttarakhand Green Tax on vehicles

    • Latest Updates on Toyota Innova Hycross

    Visual Comparison
    Choose a model from the dropdown below to visually compare its features with Innova Hycross.
    VS
    Toyota Innova Hycross
    Maruti Suzuki Invicto
    Select a feature you want to compare:
    Front View
    Ac Controls
    Airbags
    Rear Seats
    Dashboard
    Front Left Side
    Instrument Cluster
    Door View Of Driver Seat
    Steering Wheel
    Toyota Innova Hycross Variants
    Toyota Innova Hycross price starts at ₹ 19.94 Lakhs and goes up to ₹ 31.34 Lakhs (Ex-showroom).
    Filter variants by:
    All
    Petrol
    Hybrid (Electric + Petrol)
    Automatic
    10 Variants Available
    GX 7 STR₹19.94 Lakhs*
    1987 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    Parking Sensors: Rear
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    Parking Assist: Reverse Camera
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Instrument Cluster: Analogue - Digital
    Child Safety Lock
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Hill Hold Control
    Seat Upholstery: Fabric
    GX 8 STR₹19.99 Lakhs*
    1987 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    Parking Sensors: Rear
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    Parking Assist: Reverse Camera
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Instrument Cluster: Analogue - Digital
    Child Safety Lock
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Hill Hold Control
    Seat Upholstery: Fabric
    GX (O) 8 STR₹21.16 Lakhs*
    1987 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    Parking Sensors: Front & Rear
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    Parking Assist: Reverse Camera
    Instrument Cluster: Analogue - Digital
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Child Safety Lock
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Hill Hold Control
    Seat Upholstery: Fabric
    GX (O) 7 STR₹21.3 Lakhs*
    1987 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    Parking Sensors: Front & Rear
    Parking Assist: Reverse Camera
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Instrument Cluster: Analogue - Digital
    Child Safety Lock
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Hill Hold Control
    Seat Upholstery: Fabric
    VX Hybrid 7 STR₹26.31 Lakhs*
    1987 cc
    Hybrid (Electric + Petrol)
    Automatic
    Cruise Control
    Parking Assist: 360 Degree Camera
    Parking Sensors: Front & Rear
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Instrument Cluster: Analogue - Digital
    Child Safety Lock
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Hill Hold Control
    Seat Upholstery: Fabric
    VX Hybrid 8 STR₹26.36 Lakhs*
    1987 cc
    Hybrid (Electric + Petrol)
    Automatic
    Cruise Control
    Parking Sensors: Front & Rear
    Parking Assist: 360 Degree Camera
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Instrument Cluster: Analogue - Digital
    Child Safety Lock
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Hill Hold Control
    Seat Upholstery: Fabric
    VX (O) Hybrid 7 STR₹28.29 Lakhs*
    1987 cc
    Hybrid (Electric + Petrol)
    Automatic
    Sunroof / Moonroof: Panoramic Sunroof
    Cruise Control
    Parking Sensors: Front & Rear
    Parking Assist: 360 Degree Camera
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Instrument Cluster: Analogue - Digital
    Child Safety Lock
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Hill Hold Control
    Seat Upholstery: Fabric
    VX (O) Hybrid 8 STR₹28.34 Lakhs*
    1987 cc
    Hybrid (Electric + Petrol)
    Automatic
    Cruise Control
    Parking Sensors: Front & Rear
    Parking Assist: 360 Degree Camera
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Instrument Cluster: Analogue - Digital
    Child Safety Lock
    Sunroof / Moonroof: Panoramic Sunroof
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Hill Hold Control
    Seat Upholstery: Fabric
    ZX Hybrid 7 STR₹30.7 Lakhs*
    1987 cc
    Hybrid (Electric + Petrol)
    Automatic
    Seat Upholstery: Leatherette
    Ventilated Seats: Front only
    Cruise Control
    Parking Sensors: Front & Rear
    Parking Assist: 360 Degree Camera
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Instrument Cluster: Analogue - Digital
    Child Safety Lock
    Sunroof / Moonroof: Panoramic Sunroof
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Hill Hold Control
    ZX (O) Hybrid 7 STR₹31.34 Lakhs*
    1987 cc
    Hybrid (Electric + Petrol)
    Automatic
    Cruise Control: Adaptive
    Parking Sensors: Front & Rear
    Parking Assist: 360 Degree Camera
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Instrument Cluster: Analogue - Digital
    Child Safety Lock
    Sunroof / Moonroof: Panoramic Sunroof
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Hill Hold Control
    Seat Upholstery: Leatherette
    Ventilated Seats: Front only
    *Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

    Toyota Innova Hycross Images

    16 images
    Toyota Innova Hycross Colours

    Toyota Innova Hycross is available in the 7 Colours in India.

    Platinum white pearl
    Attitude black mica
    Blackish ageha glass flake
    Sparkling black pearl crystel shine
    Super white
    Silver metallic
    Avant garde bronze metallic

    Toyota Innova Hycross Specifications and Features

    Rear AC VentsYes
    Body TypeMUV
    AirbagsYes
    Keyless EntryYes
    Mileage16.13 kmpl
    Engine1987 cc
    Fuel TypePetrol,Hybrid (Electric + Petrol)
    SunroofYes
    Toyota Innova Hycross comparison with similar cars

    Toyota Innova Hycross
    Maruti Suzuki Invicto
    MG Hector Plus
    MG Hector
    Mahindra XEV 9e
    MG ZS EV
    BYD eMAX 7
    ₹19.94 Lakhs*
    ₹25.21 Lakhs*
    ₹17.5 Lakhs*
    ₹14 Lakhs*
    ₹21.9 Lakhs*
    ₹18.98 Lakhs*
    ₹26.9 Lakhs*
    User Rating
    5.0
    1 Reviews
    User Rating
    4.3
    1 Reviews
    User Rating
    4.7
    1 Reviews
    User Rating
    4.7
    2 Reviews
    User Rating
    4.5
    5 Reviews
    User Rating
    3.2
    1 Reviews
    User Rating
    -
    Airbags
    6
    Airbags
    6
    Airbags
    6
    Airbags
    6
    Airbags
    7
    Airbags
    6
    Airbags
    6
    Power
    184 bhp
    Power
    150 bhp
    Power
    141 bhp
    Power
    141 bhp
    Power
    -
    Power
    -
    Power
    -
    Torque
    188 Nm
    Torque
    188 Nm
    Torque
    250 Nm
    Torque
    250 Nm
    Torque
    -
    Torque
    -
    Torque
    -
    Length
    4755 mm
    Length
    4755 mm
    Length
    4720 mm
    Length
    4699 mm
    Length
    4789 mm
    Length
    4323 mm
    Length
    4710 mm
    Height
    1790 mm
    Height
    1790 mm
    Height
    1760 mm
    Height
    1760 mm
    Height
    1694 mm
    Height
    1649 mm
    Height
    1690 mm
    Width
    1850 mm
    Width
    1850 mm
    Width
    1835 mm
    Width
    1835 mm
    Width
    1907 mm
    Width
    1809 mm
    Width
    1810 mm
    Boot Space
    -
    Boot Space
    -
    Boot Space
    155 litres
    Boot Space
    587 litres
    Boot Space
    663 litres
    Boot Space
    448 litres
    Boot Space
    580 litres
    Body Type
    MUV
    Body Type
    MUV
    Body Type
    SUV
    Body Type
    SUV
    Body Type
    SUV
    Body Type
    SUV
    Body Type
    MUV
    Transmission
    Automatic
    Transmission
    Automatic
    Transmission
    Manual, Automatic
    Transmission
    Manual, Automatic
    Transmission
    -
    Transmission
    -
    Transmission
    -
    Currently viewingInnova Hycross vs InvictoInnova Hycross vs Hector Plus Innova Hycross vs HectorInnova Hycross vs XEV 9eInnova Hycross vs ZS EVInnova Hycross vs eMAX 7
    Toyota Innova Hycross Mileage

    Toyota Innova Hycross in India is available in Petrol & Hybrid (Electric + Petrol) variants. Average mileage of Toyota Innova Hycross's petrol variant is 16.13 kmpl (As claimed by the brand in ideal road conditions). Toyota Innova Hycross GX 7 STR comes with a 52 litres fuel tank.
    Select Variant:
    All
    Select Variant
    GX 7 STR
    GX 8 STR
    GX (O) 8 STR
    GX (O) 7 STR
    VX Hybrid 7 STR
    VX Hybrid 8 STR
    VX (O) Hybrid 7 STR
    VX (O) Hybrid 8 STR
    ZX Hybrid 7 STR
    ZX (O) Hybrid 7 STR
    Fuel Type
    Transmission
    Mileage
    Petrol
    Automatic
    16.13 kmpl

    Toyota Dealers in Delhi

    Delhi
    Espirit Toyota
    Plot No. F-7, Mohan Cooperative Industrial Estate, Blockb-1, New Delhi, Delhi 110044
    +91 - 7290095001
    Galaxy Toyota
    9A-Ring Road, Lajpat Nagar - IV, Opposite Moolchand Medicity., New Delhi, Delhi 110024
    +91 - 9582940202
    Galaxy Toyota
    Plot No. 23, Sector 20, Near Sector 9, Dwarka, Metro Station, New Delhi, Delhi 110075
    +91 - 7838193193
    Uttam Toyota
    No. 95, Industrial Area, F I E, Patparganj, New Delhi, Delhi 110092
    +91 - 8929613993
    Espirit Toyota
    A-47, MCIE, Delhi, Mathura Road, New Delhi, Delhi 110044
    +91 - 7290095002
    Galaxy Toyota
    A-Block,Plot-Ii, Outer Ring Road, Shalimar District Centre Shalimar Place, Near Rohini Jail, New Delhi, Delhi 110088
    +91 - 9643100263
    Toyota Innova Hycross Videos

    Watch Maruti Suzuki Invicto MPV review: Worthy challenger to Toyota Innova HyCross?
    11 Jul 2023
    From EVs to hybrid cars: Toyota’s key focus at the Auto Expo 2023 explained
    17 Jan 2023
    Toyota Innova HyCross: First Drive Impressions
    6 Dec 2022
    Toyota Innova HyCross: First Look
    26 Nov 2022

    Toyota Innova Hycross EMI

    Select Variant:
    GX 7 STR
    839 Km
    ₹ 19.94 Lakhs*
    Select Variant
    GX 7 STR
    839 Km
    ₹19.94 Lakhs*
    GX 8 STR
    839 Km
    ₹19.99 Lakhs*
    GX (O) 8 STR
    839 Km
    ₹21.16 Lakhs*
    GX (O) 7 STR
    839 Km
    ₹21.3 Lakhs*
    VX Hybrid 7 STR
    206 Nm | 1208 Km
    ₹26.31 Lakhs*
    VX Hybrid 8 STR
    206 Nm | 1208 Km
    ₹26.36 Lakhs*
    VX (O) Hybrid 7 STR
    206 Nm | 1208 Km
    ₹28.29 Lakhs*
    VX (O) Hybrid 8 STR
    206 Nm | 1208 Km
    ₹28.34 Lakhs*
    ZX Hybrid 7 STR
    206 Nm | 1208 Km
    ₹30.7 Lakhs*
    ZX (O) Hybrid 7 STR
    206 Nm | 1208 Km
    ₹31.34 Lakhs*
    EMI ₹36861.18/ month
    for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
    Customise EMI

    Toyota Innova Hycross User Reviews & Ratings

    5
    1 Ratings & Reviews
    1 & above
    0
    2 & above
    0
    3 & above
    0
    4 & above
    0
    5 rating
    1
    Good looking car
    Toyota Innova stands out as the best car in India, offering an excellent driving experience, top-notch safety, and perfect suitability for family long drives.By: Manoj purani (Mar 16, 2025)
    Read Full Review

