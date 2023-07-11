Latest Updates on Toyota Innova Hycross

Latest Updates on Toyota Innova Hycross

The Toyota Innova Hycross marks a groundbreaking evolution in the popular Innova lineup, setting a new benchmark in the MPV segment with its stylish design and advanced technological features. With the announcement of its debut, the automotive world is buzzing with excitement, particularly for its unique blend of luxury, power, and functionality. This 2024 model retains the quintessential Toyota reliability while introducing sophisticated enhancements, making it a strong contender for families and adventure seekers alike. As the market shifts towards greener alternatives, the Innova Hycross signals Toyota's commitment to sustainability with its hybrid powertrain options. Expect a stunning array of features that align with modern demands, ensuring driving comfort and family safety.

Toyota Innova Hycross Price

When it comes to pricing, the Toyota Innova Hycross is positioned competitively within the market, starting from ₹19.09 lakh and going up to ₹31.34 lakh (both ex-showroom). Whether you opt for the base variant or the more feature-rich models, you’ll find value corresponding to its premium features and advanced technology. There are four main trim options and 12 variants in total. Each variant is available in both seven-seater and eight-seater configurations. The entry-level G-FLT trim is priced from ₹19.09 lakh while the GX models come at ₹19.94 lakh. The Innova Hycross gets a hybrid powertrain from the VX trim onwards, starting at ₹26.31 lakh. The ZX is the range-topping trim that is priced at ₹30.70 lakh. All aforementioned prices are ex-showroom.

Toyota Innova Hycross Launch Date

The anticipation surrounding the Toyota Innova Hycross culminated in its official launch on November 25, 2022. Toyota globally unveiled the Innova Zenix MPV in November 2022 and it was launched in India the next month as the Innova Hycross. Unveiled in Indonesia, the Innova Hycross was the biggest model from Toyota's lineup in India and borrowed its hybrid tech from the ever-popular Prius. Following its global debut in Indonesia, the Hycross is now firmly established in the Indian market, alongside its predecessor, the Innova Crysta.

Toyota Innova Hycross Variants

Diversity in variants is a strong point of the Toyota Innova Hycross. With an array of options to choose from, customers can select the variant that best fits their needs, whether for everyday commuting or family adventures. There are four main trim options that are available with the Innova Hycross and these are G-FLT, GX, VX, and ZX. Furthermore, there are 12 variants available across the board and these are divided in terms of the available powertrain. The pure ICE-powered range starts with the entry-level G-FLT priced at ₹19.09 lakh (ex-showroom). The Innova Hycross with the hybrid powertrain is available from the VX trim onwards, priced at ₹26.31 lakh (ex-showroom). The range ends with the Hybrid ZX(O), priced at ₹31.34 lakh

Toyota Innova Hycross Design and Exterior

The design of the Toyota Innova Hycross is one of its standout features, embodying a modern aesthetic that appeals to contemporary consumers. Drawing inspiration from the robust design of SUVs like the Fortuner, the Hycross showcases a bold front grille flanked by sleek LED headlamps and aggressive body contours that enhance its road presence. The vehicle's dimensions are impressive, measuring 4,755 mm in length, 1,850 mm in width, and 1,795 mm in height. With a wheelbase of 2,850 mm and a ground clearance of 185 mm, the design not only accounts for aesthetics but enhances driving stability and manoeuvrability. The sloping roofline gives the vehicle an elegant silhouette, further accentuated by a premium palette of colours and well-integrated styling cues that underscore Toyota’s commitment to high-quality craftsmanship.

Toyota Innova Hycross Interior

Step inside the Toyota Innova Hycross, and you're greeted with a marvel of modern engineering and comfort. The cabin layout is not just spacious; it's designed for family convenience. Featuring high-quality materials, the interior combines leather upholstery with soft-touch surfaces, making every ride a luxurious experience. Key features of the interior include:- An advanced floating touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility.- Reclining rear seats that provide added comfort for long journeys.- Mood lighting that sets the perfect ambience.- Panoramic sunroof enabling a sense of openness and space.- Six airbags for enhanced safety onboard. Toyota has meticulously crafted the interior to cater to varying consumer needs, whether it's daily commutes or weekend getaways with family.

Toyota Innova Hycross Engine Options

There are two strong powertrain options available with the Toyota Innova Hycross. There is a 2.0-litre inline-four petrol engine that is available with the G-FLT and GX variants and is mated to a CVT. This unit is capable of churning out 172.9 bhp and 209 Nm of torque. The petrol-hybrid powerplant features e-Drive with sequential shift and can put out 183.7 bhp of max power and 209 Nm of torque.

Toyota Innova Hycross Fuel Efficiency

The ARAI-claimed mileage of the petrol-powered Innova Hycross is 16.13 kmpl while that of the hybrid variants is 23.24 kmpl. Real-world fuel economy figures may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

Safety Features

Safety is paramount in the design of the Toyota Innova Hycross. It boasts the Toyota Safety Sense Suite, which is enhanced with advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS). The vehicle includes features such as a Pre-Collision System with pedestrian detection, Lane Tracing Assist, and Dynamic Radar Cruise Control. Additionally, the vehicle comes equipped with six airbags, ensuring comprehensive protection for all occupants. Its commitment to safety has positioned the Innova Hycross as a commendable option for families seeking peace of mind.