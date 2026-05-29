Toyota Innova Hycross [2022-2026] comes in four petrol variant and six Hybrid (Electric + Petrol) variant options. It comes with Automatic transmission. It is a seven-seat vehicle with an average claimed mileage of 16.13-23.24 kmpl kmpl, depending on fuel type and drive conditions. The Innova Hycross [2022-2026] measures 4,755 mm in length, 1,850 mm in width and has a wheelbase of 2,850 mm. A seven-seat model, Toyota Innova Hycross [2022-2026] sits in the MUV segment in the Indian market. ...Read More Read Less