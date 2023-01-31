Latest Update
Toyota Innova Crysta
The Toyota Innova Crysta received a new facelift version in the second half of 2020. The new model has a price increase of Rs. 60,000 on the base trims and Rs. 70,000 on the top trims when compared to the pre-facelift version. Connected features on the Toyota ...Read More
Toyota Innova Crysta price starts at ₹ 16.26 Lakhs and goes upto ₹ 24.99 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Toyota Innova Crysta comes in 26 variants. Toyota Innova Crysta top variant price is ₹ 24.33 Lakhs.
Toyota Innova has been a power performer on Indian roads for decades and needs absolutely no introduction to absolutely anyone here. And if Innova was the trusty choice on the vast landscapes of the country, the Innova Crysta bridged the divide between fleet and private owners in a way no other pass...Read More