Latest Update

Toyota Innova Crysta

The Toyota Innova Crysta received a new facelift version in the second half of 2020. The new model has a price increase of Rs. 60,000 on the base trims and Rs. 70,000 on the top trims when compared to the pre-facelift version. Connected features on the Toyota Innova Crysta include real-time car tracking, geo-fencing, and last parked location. The most significant change is the addition of a new touchscreen infotainment system that includes Smart PlayCast and supports Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

Looks and built: In the updated version, a revamped trapezoidal piano-black grille with Chrome Inserts is partially placed into the headlamps.

Also, the updated front bumper design with new fog lamp housing, and diamond-cut alloy wheels lend a modern look, are among the exterior improvements. Riding ergonomics: Ingress and egress are simple, and the middle-row seats' one-touch fall allows for reasonably easy access to the last row.

The front and centre rows (both bench and captain's chair) are both comfortable, and the third row can also be used.

With all seats up, there is adequate luggage capacity, and the option to fold seats to increase cargo room is also available. Engine and power: There are two engine options for the Toyota Innova Crysta.

A 2.8-liter gasoline engine and a 2.4-liter diesel engine are available.

The diesel engine's highest power output is 150 PS, with peak torque outputs of 343 Nm in the manual variant and 360 Nm in the automatic type.

The petrol engine, on the other hand, produces 166 horsepower and 245 Newton metres of peak torque.

This engine is coupled to a 5-speed manual and a 6-speed automatic transmission. Safety Features: The Innova Crysta is equipped with seven airbags, Vehicle Stability Control (VSC), and Hill Start Assist, among other features.

The new version includes front clearance sonar (with MID display) to avoid collisions when parking in tight areas.