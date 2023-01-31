HT Auto
HomeNew carsToyota carsToyota Innova Crysta
1/38
2/38
3/38
4/38
5/38
View all Images
6/38

Toyota Innova Crysta

4 out of 5
16.26 - 24.99 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Delhi
Available Colours
Toyota Innova Crysta is Discontinued and no longer Produced.
Toyota Innova Crysta Key Specs
Engine
2393.0 to 2694.0 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol,Diesel
Transmission
Automatic
View all Innova Crysta specs and features
Available Colours

About Toyota Innova Crysta

Latest Update

  • Toyota Innova HyCross Hybrid gets a new mid-level VX (O) variant. Check prices
  • Toyota Innova HyCross prices hiked for the first time. Check new price list

    • Toyota Innova Crysta
    The Toyota Innova Crysta received a new facelift version in the second half of 2020. The new model has a price increase of Rs. 60,000 on the base trims and Rs. 70,000 on the top trims when compared to the pre-facelift version. Connected features on the Toyota

    • In the updated version, a revamped trapezoidal piano-black grille with Chrome Inserts is partially placed into the headlamps.
    • Also, the updated front bumper design with new fog lamp housing, and diamond-cut alloy wheels lend a modern look, are among the exterior improvements.
    Riding ergonomics:
    • Ingress and egress are simple, and the middle-row seats' one-touch fall allows for reasonably easy access to the last row.
    • The front and centre rows (both bench and captain's chair) are both comfortable, and the third row can also be used.
    • With all seats up, there is adequate luggage capacity, and the option to fold seats to increase cargo room is also available.
    Engine and power:
    • There are two engine options for the Toyota Innova Crysta.
    • A 2.8-liter gasoline engine and a 2.4-liter diesel engine are available.
    • The diesel engine's highest power output is 150 PS, with peak torque outputs of 343 Nm in the manual variant and 360 Nm in the automatic type.
    • The petrol engine, on the other hand, produces 166 horsepower and 245 Newton metres of peak torque.
    • This engine is coupled to a 5-speed manual and a 6-speed automatic transmission.
    Safety Features:
    • The Innova Crysta is equipped with seven airbags, Vehicle Stability Control (VSC), and Hill Start Assist, among other features.
    • The new version includes front clearance sonar (with MID display) to avoid collisions when parking in tight areas.
    ...Read More

    Toyota Innova Crysta Alternatives

    Tata Safari

    Tata Safari

    1956 cc | Diesel | Manual | 16.14 kmpl
    14.99 Lakhs*
    Ex-showroom price
    Get On-Road Price
    Add to compare
    MG Hector Plus

    MG Hector Plus

    1451 cc | Petrol | Diesel | Manual
    17.5 Lakhs*
    Ex-showroom price
    Get On-Road Price
    Add to compare
    Kia Carnival

    Kia Carnival

    2199 cc | Diesel | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 13.9 kmpl
    24.95 Lakhs*
    Ex-showroom price
    Get On-Road Price
    Add to compare
    Mahindra XUV500

    Mahindra XUV500

    2179 cc | Diesel | Manual | 15.1 kmpl
    13.15 Lakhs*
    Ex-showroom price
    Check Details
    Add to compare
    Mitsubishi outlander

    Mitsubishi outlander

    2360 cc | Petrol | Automatic (CVT) | 8 kmpl
    26.93 Lakhs*
    Ex-showroom price
    Check Details
    Add to compare

    Toyota Innova Crysta Variants & Price

    Toyota Innova Crysta price starts at ₹ 16.26 Lakhs and goes upto ₹ 24.99 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Toyota Innova Crysta comes in 26 variants. Toyota Innova Crysta top variant price is ₹ 24.33 Lakhs.

    Fuel Type:
    All
    Transmission:
    All
    2.7 GX 7 STR
    16.26 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
    2694 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    2.7 GX 8 STR
    16.31 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
    2694 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    2.4 G 7 STR
    16.64 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
    2393 cc
    Diesel
    Manual
    2.4 G 8 STR
    16.69 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
    2393 cc
    Diesel
    Manual
    2.7 GX Limited Edtion 7 STR
    17.18 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
    2694 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    2.7 GX Limited Edtion 8 STR
    17.18 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
    2694 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    2.4 GX Limited Edition 7 STR
    17.18 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
    2393 cc
    Diesel
    Manual
    2.7 GX AT 7 STR
    17.62 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
    2694 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    2.7 GX AT 8 STR
    17.67 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
    2694 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    2.4 G Plus 7 STR
    17.95 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
    2393 cc
    Diesel
    Manual
    2.4 G Plus 8 STR
    18 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
    2393 cc
    Diesel
    Manual
    2.4 GX 7 STR
    18.07 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
    2393 cc
    Diesel
    Manual
    2.4 GX 8 STR
    18.12 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
    2393 cc
    Diesel
    Manual
    2.7 GX Limited Edtion AT 7 STR
    18.54 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
    2694 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    2.7 GX Limited Edtion AT 8 STR
    18.59 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
    2694 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    2.4 GX Limited Edition 8 STR
    19.04 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
    2393 cc
    Diesel
    Manual
    2.4 GX AT 7 STR
    19.38 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
    2393 cc
    Diesel
    Automatic
    2.4 GX AT 8 STR
    19.43 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
    2393 cc
    Diesel
    Automatic
    2.7 VX 7 STR
    19.7 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
    2694 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    2.4 GX Limited Edition AT 7 STR
    20.3 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
    2393 cc
    Diesel
    Automatic
    2.4 GX Limited Edition AT 8 STR
    20.35 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
    2393 cc
    Diesel
    Automatic
    2.4 VX 7 STR
    21.59 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
    2393 cc
    Diesel
    Manual
    2.4 VX 8 STR
    21.64 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
    2393 cc
    Diesel
    Manual
    2.7 ZX AT 7 STR
    22.48 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
    2694 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    2.4 ZX 7 STR
    23.13 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
    2393 cc
    Diesel
    Manual
    2.4 ZX AT 7 STR
    24.33 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
    2393 cc
    Diesel
    Automatic
    View All Variants
    *Disclaimer: The prices are last recorded prices for the respective model in the selected city.

    Toyota Innova Crysta Specifications and Features

    Steering Adjustment
    Tilt & Telescopic
    Engine Type
    2GD-FTV
    Max Power
    148 bhp @ 3400 rpm
    Parking Assist
    Reverse Camera
    Keyless Start
    Yes
    Rear AC
    Separate Zone, Vents on Roof , Common Fan Speed Control
    Engine
    2393 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
    Sunroof
    No
    Fuel Type
    Diesel
    View all Innova Crysta specs and features
    Toyota Dealers
    Delhi
    See All Toyota Dealers in Delhi

    No Toyota Dealers Found in Delhi

    See All Toyota Dealers in Delhi

    Trending Toyota Cars

    • Popular
    • Upcoming
    View all Toyota Cars
    Toyota Innova Crysta Expert Review
    4 out of 5

    Toyota Innova has been a power performer on Indian roads for decades and needs absolutely no introduction to absolutely anyone here. And if Innova was the trusty choice on the vast landscapes of the country, the Innova Crysta bridged the divide between fleet and private owners in a way no other pass...

    Read More

    Toyota Innova Crysta FAQs

    The Toyota Innova Crysta mileage is currently Not Available.
    Among all Toyota Innova Crysta models, the 2.4 ZX AT 7 STR has the most features. The 2.4 ZX AT 7 STR variant of the Toyota Innova Crysta is a good choice.
    The Toyota Innova Crysta has a 65 liters fuel tank.
    The Toyota Innova Crysta starts at Rs. 16,26,000 on ex. showroom in Delhi and has a 2393.0 cc engine. Urban Cruiser's price starts at Rs. 8,50,000 on the road in Delhi, and it has a 1197.0 cc engine. Compare the two models to determine which one is the best fit for you.

    Latest Cars in India 2023

    Hyundai Verna
    Hyundai Verna
    10.89 - 17.38 Lakhs*
    Check Latest Offers
    Toyota Innova Crysta
    Toyota Innova Crysta
    19.13 - 19.99 Lakhs*
    Check Latest Offers
    Honda New City - 5th Gen
    Honda New City - 5th Gen
    11.49 - 15.97 Lakhs*
    Check Latest Offers
    Citroen eC3
    Citroen eC3
    11.5 - 12.43 Lakhs*
    Check Latest Offers
    Citroen eC3
    Citroen eC3
    11.5 - 12.43 Lakhs*
    Check Latest Offers

    Trending Cars in India 2023

    Mahindra Thar
    Mahindra Thar
    9.99 - 16.49 Lakhs*
    Check Latest Offers
    Tata Nexon
    Tata Nexon
    7 - 13.24 Lakhs*
    Check Latest Offers
    Toyota Innova Crysta
    Toyota Innova Crysta
    16.26 - 24.99 Lakhs*
    Check Latest Offers
    Tata Punch
    Tata Punch
    5.49 - 9.39 Lakhs*
    Check Latest Offers
    Mahindra XUV700
    Mahindra XUV700
    12.49 - 22.99 Lakhs*
    Check Latest Offers

    Upcoming Cars in India 2023

    Toyota Innova Crysta 2023
    Toyota Innova Crysta 2023
    19 - 24 Lakhs Exp. Price*
    Check Details
    Kia Sorento
    Kia Sorento
    25 - 30 Lakhs Exp. Price*
    Check Details
    Kia EV9 Concept
    Kia EV9 Concept
    55 - 60 Lakhs Exp. Price*
    Check Details
    Toyota Belta
    Toyota Belta
    10 Lakhs Exp. Price*
    Check Details
    Haval H6
    Haval H6
    15 - 20 Lakhs Exp. Price*
    Check Details